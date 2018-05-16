SAN FRANCISCO — Data from the computer brain of a Tesla Model S that crashed in Utah last week confirms that the $100,000 sedan was in Autopilot mode, police in South Jordan said Wednesday.

Information recovered by Tesla engineers and shared with South Jordan police confirms many of the details the driver, a 28-year-old woman from Lehi, Utah, shared with investigators after her car slammed into a stopped fire truck at 60 mph. She also said she had been distracted by her phone.

Earlier Wednesday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it was sending investigators to Utah and would "take appropriate action based on its review.”

A Tesla spokesperson issued a statement saying the company makes it clear Autopilot is not meant to serve as self-driving technology and that drivers must remain engaged with the vehicle at all times.

The May 11 accident appears to be a textbook case of distracted driving exacerbated by technology that, despite providing visual and audio warnings to drivers, is easy for humans to abuse.

Although the driver miraculously only sustained a broken foot, the potential for lethal consequences was present when considering the decimation of the Tesla's front end.

People look at a Tesla model S in Santa Monica, Calif on Jan. 3, 2015. It has a range of 259 miles and starts at $74,500, according to Tesla.

Richard Vogel, AP

NHTSA and the National Transportation Safety Board both are looking into a Tesla Model S crash in Florida that killed two teenagers. The agencies are looking into the fire that resulted from the electric car's batteries igniting.



The two agencies also continue to investigate a March crash of a Tesla Model X in Mountain View, Calif. The vehicle was in Autopilot mode when it slammed into a concrete barrier that divided a busy Silicon Valley highway.

Tesla said that the driver did not heed repeated warnings from the car to resume control of the vehicle. The driver's family has retain legal counsel and is contemplating a lawsuit based on previous complaints made by the driver about the Autopilot system's inability to navigate that specific piece of highway.

