ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The scenario: As a flight attendant asks passengers what they’d like to drink, a man sitting beside a window attempts to light an explosive in his shoe.

When the flight attendant challenges him, another man sitting on the aisle leaps to his feet, yelling “get back” and threatening other passengers with a knife.

A federal air marshal draws his pistol and shoots both men. Threat over.

The training exercise illustrates the protection that air marshals — who fly armed and undercover — could provide in thwarting terrorists in the skies.

“We are the last line of defense on board an aircraft,” Mike LaFrance, assistant supervisory air marshal in charge of the program’s training center near the Atlantic City airport, told USA TODAY. “If everything else fails, the air marshal is there to take down anything that may happen.”

But now some lawmakers and critics in watchdog agencies are asking: Is the program that peaked at nearly $1 billion a year — a program that has never caught a single terrorist on board a plane — really needed?

The program has existed under a variety of names and agencies for 57 years, and it expanded significantly after the 9/11 hijackings. But air marshals can't be on every plane, and during those decades, they haven't faced a real terror threat during an actual flight.

TSA Administrator David Pekoske called the program “a terrific organization” that performs a stressful job under difficult circumstances. The service is an important layer of security, he said, that begins when a passenger buys a ticket, a database search against no-fly lists and checkpoint screening at airports. And the prospect that an air marshal could be on a specific flight is a deterrent to would-be attackers by itself.

"I think they do a very good job," Pekoske told USA TODAY. “Quite frankly, I’m very much comforted by the fact that they are on some flights — not all, based on the size — to provide that additional layer of security should the need arise.”

Learning how — and when — to shoot

Gary Decker, an air-marshal firearms instructor, sits in a replica airline seat waiting for action.

The seats are arranged on the concrete floor of a TSA firing range as if aboard an airliner. Two aisles mimic a wide-body plane. Decker sits on the left side of the left aisle, allowing him to pursue a target — if necessary.

A paper target swivels several rows ahead in first class, revealing a man in a gray jacket with a band of explosives at his waist. Decker quickly pulls a Sig Sauer P229 pistol from his holster and shoots a couple of rounds, hitting the target in the head. Spent shells spring from the gun.

A pause. Another target turns to reveal a woman in a leather jacket holding a pistol. Decker briskly fires several more shots into her body. More shells rattle on the floor.

Then a new target breezes past the others. A man in a red T-shirt with a pistol moves from right to left. Pow, pow, pow.

“At 37,000 feet, we can’t call for backup,” Decker told USA TODAY after the exercise. “We’re in such a confined space, we can’t make mistakes.”

Air marshals score an average 284 points out of a 300-point test with 60 shots fired, which they say is the highest average in law enforcement.

But instructors said decisions about to shoot are just as important as aiming. Air marshals train to decide in fractions of a second whether the target is a threat. And then whether to aim for the head of a bomber or the body of a gunman.

“I’m gauging the threat and I’m gauging the environment — what’s going on around me before I get out of that seat,” Decker said. “Because there may be somebody behind me. There may be somebody to the right. I’m waiting to see what else might be happening.”

A federal air marshal shoots May 9, 2018, at a Transportation Security Administration firing range in Egg Harbor Township, N.J. Air marshal instructors say the service has the highest average scores in marksmanship among federal law enforcement.

Robert Deutsch, USAT

Time to end the program?

What is now called the Federal Air Marshal Service has transformed and grown significantly since it was created under President Kennedy after a string of hijackings in 1961. The first 18 Federal Aviation Administration safety inspectors who were deputized to thwart hijackers graduated in 1962.

In 1985, after the 17-day hijacking of TWA Flight 847, Congress increased the number of air marshals by the hundreds and expanded the program to international flights.

But in the ebb and flow of funding, the service had only 33 marshals on duty Sept. 11, 2001, when hijackers flew four planes into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and field in Pennsylvania. The ranks were quickly expanded to an undisclosed number in the thousands.

Critics of the program highlight the costs, the lack of terrorist incidents — and argue that more air marshals are arrested than terrorists.

Rep. John Duncan, R-Tenn., would like to abolish the program that he said had about 4,000 air marshals in 2009 and averaged a total 4.2 arrests per year during the first seven years. He continues to slam the program as “the most needless, useless agency."

Air marshals themselves were arrested 148 times from November 2002 to February 2012, according to a report by ProPublica based on TSA documents. Air marshals were also charged with more than 5,000 cases of misconduct during that period, including 1,200 cases of lost equipment and 950 missed flights, the report said.

Pekoske said he is confident there aren’t systemic problems with discipline.

“I think those problems are in the past for TSA,” Pekoske said. “It’s something that I’ve placed a good amount of emphasis on myself, to make sure that we have handled the problems that have occurred in the past and have a good path forward.”

The Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general released an unclassified summary of a report in October 2017 that called the air marshals’ contribution to aviation security “questionable.”

“We also identified a part of FAMS operations where, if discontinued, funds could be put to better use,” the summary said.

The service peaked with a $966 million budget in 2012, according to the Government Accountability Office, and got $779 million in the latest spending bill approved in March.

As a former vice commandant of the Coast Guard, Pekoske said he understood the difficulty putting a value on prevention. But he said changes in security before and during flights have reduced the need for air marshals, so spending has shifted.

Airlines hardened cockpit doors after the 9/11 attacks to prevent terrorists from getting to pilots. Some pilots volunteer to be trained to carry guns during flights under the Federal Flight Deck Officer program.

“From my perspective, I think we’ve done a good job in increasing our security profile overall in flight,” Pekoske said. “I do think that the air marshals provide an important layer of security.”

'No safe direction'

Air marshals make split-second decisions.

In December 2005, air marshals shot and killed Rigoberto Alpizar, 44, on a jet bridge at the Miami airport as he ran off an American Airlines flight. Flight attendants and security officials said Alpizar claimed to have a bomb and demonstrated bizarre behavior, but no explosives were found on him or in his bag. Air marshals had warned him repeatedly to "stop" and "get down" but were ignored.

Alpizar hadn't taken his entire Lithium prescription for bipolar disorder, according to a prosecutor's investigation of the incident. The 46-page report on the investigation ruled the shooting "legally justified" and said air marshals "demonstrated remarkable restraint."

Typical confrontations are more mundane. Air marshals, who try to avoid breaking cover, must decide when an unruly passenger becomes a big enough disturbance to warrant action. A sample of recent cases include:

• Sarah Beach was charged with assault after an air marshal restrained her on a Delta Air Lines flight April 19 from London to Salt Lake City, where she allegedly threw coffee on passengers, overturned a drink cart and ran up and down the plane’s aisles. Her case is pending.

• Alex Croft pleaded guilty to assault after an air marshal restrained him for attempting three times to open the emergency exit during a United Airlines flight Sept. 30 from Paris to Washington Dulles.

• Joanne Snow was found not guilty by reason of insanity after an air marshal charged her as a flight attendant with assault for allegedly slapping another flight attendant, shoving the air marshal, speaking irrationally and kicking the air marshal during a pair of American Airlines flights Nov. 23 and 25, 2015, between Charlotte and Frankfurt.

To prepare for the worst, air marshals receive 16 weeks of training divided between Artesia, N.M., and Atlantic City, N.J., and 20 days a year of recurrent training. Besides firing 5,000 shots during the initial training, courses include hand-to-hand combat, legal investigative techniques and professional ethics.

Training in the tight confines of an airline cabin illustrated one of the worst scenarios possible. One man flicks a lighter, trying to ignite an explosive. Another man wields a knife, threatening passengers while protecting the bomber. Shouting and smoke erupt between attackers and passengers.

In order to prevent an explosion, air marshals shoot the attackers accurately enough to avoid hitting passengers or flight attendants.

“There is no safe direction on board an aircraft. Windows, innocent people, partners, crew,” LaFrance said. “We feel that we are the tip of the spear when it comes to marksmanship and firearms training in the law enforcement world.”

Trainers in the role of terrorists, one holding a knife and another in a window seat attempting to light an explosive, try to take over a mock plane as an air marshal approaches from the left during air-marshal training May 9, 2018, in Egg Harbor Township, N.J.

Robert Deutsch, USAT





