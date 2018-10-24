NYPD officers outside Time Warner building in Manhattan on Oct. 24, 2018, where CNN offices are located. CNN's New York bureau was evacuated and roads were closed off around the Time Warner building after reports of a suspicious packing mailed to CNN's offices.

Kevin McCoy, USA TODAY

Suspicious packages addressed to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama were intercepted by law enforcement officials, the Secret Service said Wednesday.

Also Wednesday, a police bomb squad was sent to CNN’s offices in New York City and the newsroom was evacuated because of a suspicious package. NYPD issued a shelter-in-place alert shortly after 11 a.m., telling people along the closed area of W. 58th Street to remain inside.

Administration officials said they know of no threatening packages sent to the White House. They also note that packages to the White House have to go through an off-site processing center, so a suspicious package would not reach the building.

The package addressed to Clinton, the former first lady and secretary of state, was sent to her home in Westchester County, New York, and discovered late Tuesday night. The package sent to former President Obama was sent to Washington, and intercepted Wednesday morning.

A U.S. official reportedly told the Associated Press that investigators believe the explosive sent to Clinton is linked to one found Monday at the Bedford, New York, home of liberal billionaire George Soros. The official wasn't authorized to speak publicly about the investigation, according to the AP.

The Secret Service said it has launched a criminal investigation into the incidents.

"The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such," the Secret Service said in a statement. "The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them."

Nick Merrill, a spokesman for Hillary Clinton, tweeted this morning that no suspicious package made it to her home. Clinton was campaigning for Democrats in Florida and wasn’t at the family’s suburban New York residence when a suspicious package addressed to her was seized by the Secret Service.

“The FBI is working in coordination with our law enforcement partners to investigate the suspicious packages,” spokeswoman Lauren Hagee said of the Obama and Clinton incidents.

A New York City police officer was stationed outside the Manhattan building that houses George Soros’ Open Society Foundation, but there was no evacuation there Wednesday morning.

Property managers at the New York City office building that houses the Clinton Foundation warned tenants about the suspicious package mailed to the Clinton home in the suburbs and said the office building at 1633 Broadway was cleared by the New York Police Department of any suspicious activity or devices.

The White House on Wednesday condemned the attempted attacks.

"These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law," press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement. "The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards."

The packages come just weeks after suspicious envelopes were sent to President Donald Trump and top military leaders, some of which contained the natural ingredients used to make the deadly poison ricin. Federal authorities arrested a U.S. Navy veteran in Utah.

Contributing: David Jackson, Kevin McCoy

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com