USA TODAY's OnPolitics blog takes a look at how media from the left and the right reacted to a political news story, giving liberals and conservatives a peek into the other's media bubble.

Federal and local law enforcement officials are investigating suspicious packages sent to prominent Democrats and media outlets. On Wednesday, the Secret Service said it intercepted packages addressed to politicians that include former President Barack Obama and former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

As of Thursday morning, at least 10 packages had been discovered in Washington, New York, Delaware, Florida and California.

President Donald Trump condemned the attacks and urged the country to “unify.” At a Wisconsin rally Wednesday evening, he said the media has a “responsibility to set a civil tone," and tweeted Thursday that journalists are to blame for some of the "anger" in society.

Liberals believe Trump's rhetoric is partially to blame for the attempted attacks, noting that many of the intended recipients were favorite targets of the president. Conservatives dismissed that theory out of hand.

The White House has also pushed back on the claim that Trump's rhetoric caused violence, with Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders saying the president "certainly isn't responsible" for the threats.

Liberal bubble: Attempts were 'absolutely predictable'

The Washington Post’s Paul Waldman writes there is “simply no question” that the president has sent a message to his supporters that violence is acceptable.

“It’s not just that Trump advocates violence against his political opponents — though he does,” Waldman writes. “It’s that everything about his rhetoric pushes his supporters in that direction, even if the overwhelming majority will never get quite to the point where they’ll actually commit this kind of act of terrorism.”

Conservative bubble: Laughable that Trump's to blame

Fox News host Tucker Carlson burst out laughing when former Clinton aide Philippe Reines blamed the president for an explosive delivered to George Soros, a Democratic donor.

“I’m laughing because … I have criticized Soros a thousand times. I hope he’ll live long enough I can continue to criticize him,” Carlson said. “Elected officials are not allowed to criticize George Soros?”

Liberal bubble: Trump's rhetoric is escalating

This week's attempted attacks are evidence that not only is Trump's rhetoric escalating, but the threats being made against anyone who disagrees with him are becoming more credible, writes Lucian K. Truscott IV for Salon.

"Trump’s rhetoric has gotten more violent as his lies have increased in frequency," Truscott writes. "You practically can’t turn on the TV these days without seeing a clip of Trump at one of his rallies screaming at the top of his lungs about one Democrat or another. At a rally in July, Trump charged that 'Obama founded ISIS! I would say the co-founder was crooked Hillary Clinton!'"

Truscott said Trump's attacks on the news media have "become like background noise. Until now."

"There is obviously a big, big difference between receiving a death threat and having a pipe bomb sent to you in the mail," he writes. "A threat is meant to scare you, intimidate you. A bomb in the mail is attempted murder."

Conservative bubble: Media is politicizing violence

John Nolte writes for Breitbart that although the attempted attacks are an "inexcusable act of terrorism," the media is exploiting them in an attempt to silence both Trump and their critics.

"Already, though, and without any evidence, the Democrat talking points had gone out, and the media were already blaming Trump," Nolte writes. "Although we have no idea who mailed these bombs or what the motive is, already it was Drumpf’s fault."

Nolte also claims the mainstream media has "rigorously ignored, downplayed, excused, justified, and even encouraged the epidemic of violence, vandalism, and harassment Trump supporters have faced during the last few years."

"Every decent person is appalled by political violence," Nolte writes. "This is where our country and culture should be able to draw a thick red line and stand behind it as one. And in a healthy democracy, a place where the media are not poisoned beyond hope by their own hate, that would happen."

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com