Susan Bayh speaks at the Wayne County New Deal Dinner Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016 at the Holiday Inn in Richmond.
Susan Bayh, wife of former Indiana governor Evan Bayh, underwent surgery Tuesday to remove a brain tumor, the family announced.

The tumor is a malignant glioblastoma, the same type of cancer that former senator Ted Kennedy and Beau Biden, son of former Vice President Joe Biden, fought, and that  Sen. John McCain is currently battling.

Susan Bayh, 58, will begin chemotherapy and radiation therapy after recovering from surgery, the statement said.

"She will fight this disease with the same courage, grace, and optimism that have always characterized her. The Bayh family asks for your prayers for Susan as she fights this fight," the statement concluded.

Evan Bayh said in an interview that he and his wife had been scheduled to travel to their twin sons graduation from Harvard this weekend but that trip was canceled. At their mother's request, the boys will participate in graduation, a spokeswoman said.

Bayh said this was supposed to be a "time of joy and celebration." But he added, "The sun rises and sets."

Bayh said his wife considered her time as Indiana’s first lady from 1989 to 1997 as “one of the greatest chapters of her life.”

In July 2015, surgeons removed a benign tumor from Susan Bayh’s brain. The emergency surgery occurred after Bayh experienced migraines and a CAT scan revealed a large mass on her brain. Doctors originally feared the tumor was malignant.

The Bayhs’ private life has been in the spotlight more than many of Indiana’s first families, in part because they became parents while living in the governor’s residence. Their twin sons, Beau and Nick, were born in 1995.

The Bayhs met after Susan, a former Miss Southern California, graduated from the University of California-Berkeley and landed an internship with a California congressman. Evan Bayh, then in law school, was interning for the summer at a Washington law firm.

Evan Bayh through the years
01 / 29
Amid banners, headlines and cheers from thousands, Birch E. Bayh Jr., newly elected United States senator from Indiana, was welcomed in his hometown of Terre Haute on Novemeber 9, 1962. With him is his wife, Marvella, and their son, Evan. Bayh pulled an upset in retiring Senator Homer E. Capehart (R-Ind.) a veteran of 18 years in the Senate.
02 / 29
Evan Bayh at St. Albans School,1974
03 / 29
Indiana Lt. Governor-elect Frank L. O'Bannon (left) discusses a stalemate on selection of a speaker of the Indiana House with Secretary of State Evan Bayh on November 23, 1986 in Indianapolis. Bayh kept the House in session past midnight while party leaders tried for an agreement that would break a 50-50 tie to select a speaker. Leaders were at odds over whether to share the power or split the power, according to a Democrat spokesman.
04 / 29
New Indiana governor Evan Bayh gets a hug from his father Birch Bayn, a former U.S. Senator frm Indiana. This was just after a swearing in ceremony to make Evan the state's governor on December 1, 1988. Rob Goebel/Indianapolis Star.
05 / 29
Indiana Gov. Evan Bayh, left, and his wife Susan, stand with Vice President Dan Quayle and and Marilyn Quayle upon arriving at Blair House for the National Governors' Association dinner on Febuary 2, 1989 in Washington D.C.
06 / 29
Democratic presidential nominee Bill Clinton, center, enjoys a laugh with running mate Al Gore, right, and Indiana Governor Evan Bayh during a tour of a robotics department at Ivy Tech College in Evansville, Indiana on July 21, 1992.
07 / 29
Gov. Evan Bayh was by Joe Hogsett's side after introducing him to fellow Democrats after Hogsett lost to incumbent Dan Coats in a bid for Coat's Senate seat on November 3, 1992.
08 / 29
Gov. Evan Bayh beams as wife Susan holds their twin sons Nicholas Harrison Bayh (left) and Birch Evans Bayh IV the day after they were born on Nov. 10, 1995.
09 / 29
Evan Bayh and wife Susan pack a few belongings as they prepare to move from the Indiana Governor's Mansion. Helping is Beau and Nicholas holding a basketball.
10 / 29
U.S. Senator Evan Bayh speaks to employees during a visit to Standard Die Supply, Inc., a metal stamping company in Indianapolis, Indiana on Tuesday, May 3, 2005. Bayh highlighted the impact unfair trade is having on Indiana companies and to discuss recent progress he has made that will put teeth back into U.S. trade laws and put a stop to countries that are cheating to get an edge over American workers.
11 / 29
Story County Board of Supervisors member Jane Haliburton, center, listens as U.S. Sen. Evan Bayh, D-Ind., left, talks with Iowa Civil Rights Commissioner and Ames resident Ralph Rosenberg during a visit Friday, Oct. 14, 2005, in Ames, Iowa. Bayh is considered possible candidate for the 2008 presidential race. (AP Photo/The Ames Tribune, Andrew Rullestad)
12 / 29
BAYH-EDWARDS -- Sen. Evan Bayh, D-Ind., gives the keynote address, on Saturday night April 29, 2006, at the North Carolina Democratic Party 2006 Jefferson-Jackson Dinner in Raleigh, N.C. (Gannett News Service, Karen Tam)
13 / 29
Sen. Evan Bayh, D-Ind., right, greets Democratic congressional candidate Baron Hill during a news conference in Columbus, Ind., Thursday, Oct. 26, 2006. Hill is running against Rep. Mike Sodrel for Indiana's 9th District. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
14 / 29
U.S. Sen. Evan Bayh,left, and Andre Carson, Democratic candidate for Congress in Indiana's 7th District, got together for a rally focused on education as a key to securing Indiana's economic future at the Westin Hotel on Febuary 11, 2008 in Indianapolis. (Matt Kryger / The Indianapolis Star)
15 / 29
Anderson, Ind.: Indiana Sen. Evan Bayh points to someone to call on for a question in the crowd as Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton holds her "Solutions For One American Economy" Town Hall talk at the Wigwam in Anderson on Thursday March 20, 2008. It was the second of three campaign stops in Indiana for Clinton on Thursday. She started out the day in Terre Haute and concludes with a stop Thursday night in Evansville. (Charlie Nye / The Indianapolis Star).
16 / 29
Sen. Evan Bayh, gives an interview at the Democratic National Convention, after delivering a speech Wednesday, August 27, 2008. Danese Kenon/The Star
17 / 29
Sen. Evan Bayh, D-Ind., fires up thousands of people who turned out at the Indiana State Fairgrounds grandstand to hear Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama at his Change We Need Rally on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2008. (Charlie Nye / The Star).
18 / 29
Sen. Evan Bayh, D-Ind.,left, greets Sen. Barack Obama on the stage after he introduced Obama at the Democratic presidential candidate's Change We Need Rally at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2008. (Charlie Nye / The Star).
19 / 29
Indiana Senator Evan Bayh hopped in the new Fisker Kama for a closer look at the vehicle's unveiling at EnerDel Friday, May 8, 2009. EnerDel says production is set for June 2010. The car runs on the companys batteries. (Jeri Reichanadter/The Indianapolis Star)
20 / 29
Former U.S. Sen. Evan Bayh mixes and mingles at Kountry Kitchen Soul Food Place on Tuesday November 6th, 2012, as politicians and supporters gathered at Kountry Kitchen Soul Food Place for lunch after working the campaign trail on election day. (Michelle Pemberton/The Indianapolis Star)
21 / 29
Former Indiana Governor and U.S. Senator Evan Bayh introduces U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly on the podium after it was announced Donnelly won his election race at the Indiana Democratic Party election event at the Downtown Marriott Tuesday November 6, 2012. Joe Vitti / The Star
22 / 29
Evan Bayh, center, with his twin sons Nick, left, and Beau outside their home in Washington. The boys turned 18 on November 8, 2013. Gannett News Service Photo
23 / 29
Evan Bayh, former US Senator, talks about US Attorney Joe Hogsett announcing his resignation from office on July 14, 2014. Bayh was on Monument Circle at the Emmis Communication building and stopped to talk to the local media. Matt Kryger / The Star
24 / 29
Former U.S. Sen. Evan Bayh speaks on stage before former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton delivers a speech to campaign supporters at the Douglass Park Gymnasium on May 1, 2016.
25 / 29
Senator Evan Bayh, right, shakes hands with Brie Wilkerson, clockwise from left, Derrick Wilkerson, Allen Grant and Cheryl Wilkerson at the Kountry Kitchen for breakfast at the start of a day of campaigning, Saturday, October 15, 2016.
26 / 29
The three candidates for Indiana's open U.S. Senate seat, left to right, Libertarian Lucy Brenton, Democrat Evan Bayh and Republican Todd Young participate in debate in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, pool)
27 / 29
From left, Libertarian candidate Lucy Brenton, Democratic candidate Evan Bayh and Republican candidate Todd Young prepare for the U.S. Senate debate, at WFYI studios, Indianapolis, Tuesday, October 18, 2016.
28 / 29
Former Sen. Evan Bayh takes to the stage to speak to the crowd gathered for the Indiana Democratic PartyÕs watch party at the Indiana Convention Center after failing to reclaim his old seat on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016.
29 / 29
Former Sen. Evan Bayh speaks to the crowd gathered for the Indiana Democratic PartyÕs watch party at the Indiana Convention Center after failing to reclaim his old seat on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016.
