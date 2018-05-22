Susan Bayh speaks at the Wayne County New Deal Dinner Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016 at the Holiday Inn in Richmond.

Palladium-Item Joshua Smith, Palladium-Item Joshua Smith

Susan Bayh, wife of former Indiana governor Evan Bayh, underwent surgery Tuesday to remove a brain tumor, the family announced.

The tumor is a malignant glioblastoma, the same type of cancer that former senator Ted Kennedy and Beau Biden, son of former Vice President Joe Biden, fought, and that Sen. John McCain is currently battling.

Susan Bayh, 58, will begin chemotherapy and radiation therapy after recovering from surgery, the statement said.

"She will fight this disease with the same courage, grace, and optimism that have always characterized her. The Bayh family asks for your prayers for Susan as she fights this fight," the statement concluded.

Evan Bayh said in an interview that he and his wife had been scheduled to travel to their twin sons graduation from Harvard this weekend but that trip was canceled. At their mother's request, the boys will participate in graduation, a spokeswoman said.

Bayh said this was supposed to be a "time of joy and celebration." But he added, "The sun rises and sets."

Bayh said his wife considered her time as Indiana’s first lady from 1989 to 1997 as “one of the greatest chapters of her life.”

In July 2015, surgeons removed a benign tumor from Susan Bayh’s brain. The emergency surgery occurred after Bayh experienced migraines and a CAT scan revealed a large mass on her brain. Doctors originally feared the tumor was malignant.

The Bayhs’ private life has been in the spotlight more than many of Indiana’s first families, in part because they became parents while living in the governor’s residence. Their twin sons, Beau and Nick, were born in 1995.

The Bayhs met after Susan, a former Miss Southern California, graduated from the University of California-Berkeley and landed an internship with a California congressman. Evan Bayh, then in law school, was interning for the summer at a Washington law firm.

Evan Bayh through the years

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com