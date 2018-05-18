Turns out a large chunk of what should be the world's most protected areas are anything but.

A new study reports that human activities — such as city sprawl, road construction and farming — are wreaking havoc on some 2.3 million square miles of protected land worldwide, an area about twice the size of Alaska.

Forests, parks and conservation areas around the globe are all seeing human impacts, with protected areas in Asia, Europe and Africa — places with massive human populations — seeing some of the worst affects, according to the new research.

The study appeared Thursday in the peer-reviewed journal Science.

Study co-author James Watson of the University of Queensland in Australia called it "a stunning reality check" for the world's nations.

"Governments are claiming these places are protected for the sake of nature when in reality they aren't," Watson said. "It is a major reason why biodiversity is still in catastrophic decline, despite more and more land being protected over the past few decades."

Kendall Jones, the study lead author, also of the University of Queensland, said that "we found major road infrastructure such as highways, industrial agriculture, and even entire cities occurring inside the boundaries of places supposed to be set aside for nature conservation."

He added that more than 90% of national parks and nature reserves showed some signs of damaging human activities.

The Wildlife Conservation Society and the University of Northern British Columbia also contributed to the study.

Countries are their own worst enemies, Watson told the BBC. He said that although most of the world has signed the Convention on Biological Diversity, which commits countries to conservation of species, the convention has very little leadership.

"There is no one setting the bar, holding the standard of what a nation should do," Watson said to the BBC. "So, science like this report holds nations to account and maybe embarrasses them to take some leadership because right now no nation is showing that leadership."

But there is some good news: the protected areas with strict biodiversity conservation see significantly lower levels of human pressure. The study found that well-funded, well-managed and well-placed land protection areas are very effective in halting threats to biodiversity loss, and ensuring species return from the brink of extinction.

"Most importantly, we've got to recognize that these jewels in the crown need support," Watson said.

"There are some protected areas that are safeguarding nature and that still haven't got any evidence of human encroachment in them. We must ensure these values are maintained."

