Stephen Hawking's posthumous book warns of AI and 'superhumans'

In the book "Brief Answers to the Big Questions," released TuesdayStephen Hawking wrote about the rising advances in artificial intelligence and the importance of placing restrictions on it to control how quickly it grows. The legendary physicist also wrote about researching and understanding the impact AI can have on humanity, as well as advances to manipulating DNA, or what he calls "self-designed evolution." "Once such superhumans appear, there are going to be significant political problems with the unimproved humans, who won’t be able to compete," he wrote. Hawking died earlier this year in March.   

Stephen Hawking through the years
Professor Stephen Hawking delivers a keynote speech as he receives the Honorary Freedom of the City of London, March 6, 2017. Hawking was presented the City of London Corporation's highest award Monday in recognition of his outstanding contribution to theoretical physics and cosmology.
British Scientist Stephen Hawking, a celebrated theoretical physicist and cosmologist is the author of 'A Brief History of Time' and his black hole thermal radiation discovery in 1974 is considered to be one of the most important physics results of the past century. Professor Hawking has a motor neurone disease that has left him completely paralysed. Seen here in 2010, scientist Stephen Hawking speaks via satellite during the Science Channel portion of the 2010 Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Langham Hotel on January 14, 2010 in Pasadena, California.
Professor Stephen Hawking, author of "A Short History of Time," poses during a 1998 USA Today interview.
The cover Stephen Hawking's best selling book 'A Brief History of Time.'
In this handout photo provided by Zero Gravity Corp., astrophysicist Stephen Hawking floats on a zero-gravity jet, Thursday, April 26, 2007. The modified jet carrying Hawking, a handful of his physicians and nurses, and dozens of others first flew up to 24,000 feet over the Atlantic Ocean off Florida. Nurses lifted Hawking and carried him to the front of the jet, where they placed him on his back atop a special foam pillow. The plane made a total of eight parabolic dips, including two during which Hawking made two weightless flips like "a gold-medal gymnast," said Peter Diamandis, chairman of Zero Gravity Corp., the company that owns the jet.
Russian billionaire Yuri Milner (L) and British scientist Stephen Hawking (C) during a press conference in London, Britain on July 20, 2015. Milner and Hawking announced a global science initiative for the search of civilized life in the universe.
Professor Stephen Hawking and Eddie Redmayne attend the UK Premiere of "The Theory Of Everything" at Odeon Leicester Square on December 9, 2014 in London, England. Redmayne won the 2015 Oscar for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of Hawking in the biopic.
Stephen Hawking and daughter Lucy Hawking attend the EE British Academy Film Awards at The Royal Opera House on February 8, 2015 in London, England.
British theoretical physicist professor Stephen Hawking gives a lecture during the Starmus Festival on the Spanish Canary island of Tenerife on September 23, 2014.
A handout picture released by the London Science Museum on January 5, 2012 and taken on December 14, 2011 shows British scientist Stephen Hawking in his office at the University of Cambridge where he is Director of Research for the Department of Applied Mathematics and Theoretical Physics and founder of the Centre for Theoretical Cosmology. The Science Museum commissioned a series of photographic portraits of Hawking as part of an exhibition to honor the eminent professor as he turned 70 on January 8, 2012.
Cellist Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble perform for British physicist Stephen Hawking, right, at the 2010 World Science Festival opening night gala performance at Alice Tully Hall on Wednesday, June 2, 2010 in New York.
Astrophysicist Stephen Hawking, of England, presents a lecture titled, "Out of a Black Hole" at Texas A&M Monday, April 5, 2010, in College Station, Texas.
President Barack Obama (R) presents the Medal of Freedom to physicist Stephen Hawking during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House August 12, 2009 in Washington, DC. Obama presented the medal, the highest civilian honor in the United States, to 16 recipients during the ceremony.
Dr. Stephen Hawking, professor of mathematics at the University of Cambridge, and his daughter Lucy Hawking stand onstage April 21, 2008, at George Washington University's Morton Auditorium in Washington, DC. Dr. Hawking gave a speech entitled "Why we should go into space" as part of a lecture series marking NASA's 50th anniversary.
Professor Stephen Hawking delivers his speech at the release of the 'Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists' on January 17, 2007 in London, England. A group of scientists assessing the dangers posed to civilisation have moved the Doomsday Clock forward two minutes closer to midnight as an indication and warning of the threats of nuclear war and climate change.
Physicist Professor Stephen Hawking speaks at Zellerbach Auditorium on the UC Berkeley campus March 13, 2007 in Berkeley, California. Hawking delivered the annual J. Robert Oppenheimer Lecture in Physics to a sold out crowd.

2018 NBA season tips off with two great games

It was 130 days ago the Golden State Warriors won their third NBA title in four years, and their quest for a fourth begins Wednesday. The 2018 NBA season tips off Tuesday with two potential conference final previews, starting with the Philadelphia 76ers against the Boston Celtics (8 p.m. ET, TNT) and finishing with the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. the Warriors (10:30 p.m. ET, TNT). Other burning questions for this season: What’s next for disgruntled Minnesota Timberwolves star Jimmy Butler, who encouraged the home fans to boo him when he takes the court? And how much of an impact will LeBron James have in Los Angeles, both on and off the hardwood?

Mega Millions jackpot nears record

A record-smashing Mega Millions prize could be awaiting a lucky winner Tuesday night in the start of a two-day, $1 billion jackpot grab. The Mega Millions jackpot is currently $654 million, just $2 million short of the lottery's record. Wednesday night brings a Powerball top prize worth at least $345 million. Both totals are expected to rise. If lottery fever has you in its grip, don't count your winnings just yet: The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 302,575,350 to 1, while Powerball jackpot odds are 292,201,388 to 1. 

Southern California on wildfire watch

The Santa Ana winds, notorious for fueling Southern California wildfires, were expected to kick up for the first time this year on Sunday night, putting the region on alert through Tuesday night. The winds may reach gusts of up to 75 mph in the region's mountains, creating critical fire weather conditions. The fire warnings cover parts of Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can combine to fuel life and property-threatening fires.

The Conners' moves on without matriarch Roseanne

'ABC's new sitcom premiering Tuesday, "The Conners" was built out of the wreckage left behind from the rebooted "Roseanne's" cancellation after the main star, Roseanne Barr, made racist remarks and was fired. Now, the 'The Conners' follows the life of the family without the matriarch (spoiler alert: she died in the storyline) , trying to adjust to the major changes in their lives. The show will still deal with issues from a working-class perspective, including health care, drug use, immigration and the struggle to make ends meet, just as the original show did. 

