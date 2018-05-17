Late Show host Stephen Colbert marked a special anniversary Wednesday: the one-year anniversary of Robert Mueller's investigation of President Trump and Russian collusion.

"The first anniversary is traditionally the paper anniversary, and with any luck that is what Mueller is going to be serving Donald Trump with," he said.

Colbert continued to riff on Trump's comment about needing better "TV lawyers" to defend him on cable news.

"Jared, Jared, get me Matlock on the phone," he said, impersonating Trump. "What's that? He's dead and never really existed? That's a mystery. Get me Mrs. Murder She Wrote. Get me Columbo."

He also took a jab at the close relationship between Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani: "Yes, they're so close, it's like they finish each other's prison sentences."

Colbert also questioned why president Trump's campaign aides are "quietly" launching his re-election campaign.

"But why would you launch it quietly? Don't you want people to know?" he wondered. "That's like quietly launching a search party."

