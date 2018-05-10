“Venom” distances itself from other superhero films – since Tom Hardy’s parasite-ridden title antihero is a bit sadistic and eats people when hungry – but isn't different enough to eschew the genre’s oh-so-popular end-credits scenes.

There are actually two very different epilogues added to “Venom,” which pit investigative journalist Eddie Brock (Hardy) – and the carnivorous alien symbiote that's made a home inside him – against villainous tech billionaire Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed). That dude, a host for the symbiote called Riot, wants to meld man and extraterrestrial to create a higher species.

SPOILER ALERT! We're discussing plot points integral to the end of "Venom," so beware if you haven’t seen it yet.

...

…

...

THIS IS YOUR FINAL WARNING. (And also a fine time for a GIF showing Hardy freaking out in an MRI machine.)

Let’s get into them:

Psychopathic killer Carnage is one of Venom's chief supervillains in the comic books.

MARVEL COMICS

What’s Woody Harrelson doing here?

The first scene ties into something Brock says near the end to his ex-girlfriend Anne (Michelle Williams), whom his more Venom-ous side vows to win back. His journalism career is back on track after defeating Drake/Riot, and Brock tells Anne that he's scored “the interview of a lifetime.” It pays off in a sequence where Brock drives his motorcycle to San Quentin to sit down with serial killer Cletus Kasady, played by Harrelson wearing a red-haired perm, a la Annie – as in the little moppet of musical fame, not Brock’s love interest. (Fun fact: Harrelson starred in “Venom” director Ruben Fleischer’s 2009 horror comedy “Zombieland.”)

Sign up for the daily Snapshot newsletter Sign up for the daily Snapshot Newsletter Something went wrong. The most interesting and talked-about stories from Arizona and beyond delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons! Thank you for signing up for the Snapshot Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Kasady wonders if Brock’s there to find out about his “Dada-ist patterns of arterial spray” but also has a warning: “When I get out of here, there’s going to be carnage.” It’s a not-very-subtle hint to Kasady’s comic-book counterpart, who’s possessed by a symbiote and becomes the crimson-colored psychopath Carnage. So while “Venom” may not be a part of the other Marvel movies yet, at least the sequel has a villain already.

With Spider-senses buzzing, Peter Parker (Jake Johnson), Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) team up in the animated "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."

SONY PICTURES ANIMATION

Spider-Man shows up! (Though maybe not the one you expect.)

Venom is famously a Spider nemesis in the comics, but while the movie doesn’t have Tom Holland, it does offer up a couple of web-swinging heroes. Before the credits, a comic panel with the words “Meanwhile, in another universe ...” launches a teaser for the animated movie “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (in theaters Dec. 14), which features two main Spideys from alternate dimensions, Peter Parker (voiced by Jake Johnson) and Miles Morales (Shameik Moore).

(Yes, OK, this teaser has nothing to do with Venom in the least, but Sony's got a holiday release it needs to promote. Can't knock the hustle.)

In the scene, Miles tussles with bad guy Prowler in New York and ends up at the gravesite of his hero, Peter Parker. Miles is shocked to find a Peter in the snow who’s inexplicably knocked out but alive, but before he can figure out what’s happening, the police show up and there's a humorous, action-packed chase with Miles webbed to unconscious Peter. The two heroes wind up flat on the street in front of a crowd, with Miles wearily asking bystanders to lend a hand and everyone just walking by them. “Thanks, New York,” he groans.

More: Tom Hardy's lobster snack in 'Venom' was actually a candy-coated marshmallow

Related: How Tom Hardy got 'obsessed' with 'Venom' – and decided to take on the Marvel universe

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com