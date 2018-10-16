After receiving long-awaited approval to come home from overseas, Navy MA1 Jose Nunez planned a special homecoming surprise for his boys at their school. It had been more than a year since their father had been home.
When the big day arrived, cameras captured the moment that Nunez surprised his sons. Nunez's 7-year-old, Jean-Paul, was in a hallway with classmates.
Jean-Paul had been praying for this day.
"Papi, do you remember everything we've been praying for lately?" his mother, Ximena Nunez asked.
"Daddy," Jean-Paul replied cheerfully.
"For Daddy to come home? Well, guess what?" Ximena said. "God listened."
RELATED: Military mom pulls off magical homecoming
Before finishing her sentence, the military father came from behind a corner, down his son's classroom hallway to give Jean-Paul a hug for the first time in over a year.
Watch the priceless moment in the video above.
But that wasn't Nunez's only surprise. In a different room was Andre, Nunez's 9-year-old son who had suffered from severe separation anxiety after his father left. After Nunez walked up to each of his boys, both Andre and Jean-Paul stared at him in disbelief.
For more moments like this one, visit Militarykind.