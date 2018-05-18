People react outside the unification center at the Alamo Gym, following a shooting at Santa Fe High School May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

SANTA FE, Texas — Nine hours after the bullets sparked chaos inside a Texas high school and left at least 10 people dead, many are still seeking answers about what happened to their loved ones.

Law enforcement hasn't officially identified any of those killed or wounded in the attack at Santa Fe High School. But some family members are hoping for the best but fearing the worst as they search for relatives.

At the H-E-B grocery store parking lot across the street from the school, Leia Olinde, 25, said she has been searching for her aunt, Cynthia Tisdale, a substitute teacher at the school, since 9 a.m.

Tisdale hadn’t retuned any phone calls or text messages from Olinde or her husband or kids, so Olinde volunteered to check the school for answers.

Around noon, she was escorted into the red brick school by FBI agents and led into a room filled with parents waiting to hear if their children were alive or dead. Some stared blankly ahead, others cried quietly.

After several hours, an FBI agent entered the room to inform them they still didn’t have any new information on their missing children — drawing angry reactions from some parents, Olinde said.

"How can you not give us an update when you have bodies in the school?" one parent said.

Olinde said her aunt matches the description of a teacher who was recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg at UTMB. She was headed there next.

"I’m just worried," she said. "I’m upset. I just want answers."

Answers were what brought Branden Auzston and his girlfriend, Daisy Sullivan, to the same area. The Santa Fe High School students were searching for their friend and fellow student, Chris Stone, who hasn't been seen since this morning.

Sullivan said the police have been pinging Stone’s cellphone to try to find him.

"I fell asleep earlier because I didn’t feel good, and I thought I would wake up and it would be over and everything would be normal," Sullivan said. "But it’s not."

Stone's family spoke with ABC 13, a local affiliate, telling the news organization they've visited several hospitals in the area but still have yet to find Stone, a junior who was in art class when the shooting happened.

They shared a photo of him at prom, which was just last week, and say they're hoping and praying for the best.

