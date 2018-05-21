NASHVILLE — The Trump administration wanted U.S. Sen. Bob Corker to join its diplomatic ranks.

But the retiring Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman declined, saying he turned down the chance to become the next U.S. ambassador to Australia.

"I had a number of conversations with both President (Donald) Trump and (Secretary of State Mike) Pompeo," Corker said in a telephone interview Monday afternoon. "At the end of the day though … it just felt like it wasn't the right step."

The Australian Financial Review reported earlier Monday that Corker was a leading contender for the job, along with fellow retiring GOP senators Orrin Hatch of Utah and Jeff Flake of Arizona.

Corker said he was first approached about the position about three weeks ago. He spoke with Trump and Pompeo several times about the opportunity, but informed them last week of his decision to turn down the post.

"I shared with them there may very well be some other task down the road that they may need me to tackle on behalf of our country," Corker said.

The president and Pompeo respected his decision to decline the offer, and Corker said he is honored the administration asked him to serve.

Trump previously named Adm. Harry Harris his nominee as the envoy to Australia. But in April, the administration pulled that nomination in a bid to make Harris the next U.S. ambassador to South Korea.

On Friday, the president formally nominated Harris for the South Korea position.

Some foreign relations experts called Harris' nomination switch a potential insult to Australia.

Andrew Shearer, a former Australian national security adviser now at Washington’s Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank, told Reuters in April Harris is respected in Australia and the government would feel "intense disappointment" as a result of withdrawing Harris' nomination.

“It would be surprising if the Australia government doesn’t feel let down,” Shearer said at the time. “That said, no-one doubts the urgency of the North Korea threat, and Canberra has little choice but to take it on the chin.”

Choosing a high-profile retiring GOP senator may smooth over any potential rift with Australia while likely ensuring a relatively easy confirmation process.

Although he's visited more than 75 countries as a Senate foreign policy leader, Corker said he's never been to Australia. But he praised the country's leadership during the phone interview Monday.

In early 2017, Corker worked to assuage frustration of Australian officials after a transcript leaked detailing an incendiary conversation between the president and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Shortly after Trump's inauguration, the president unloaded on Turnbull in the phone call. The transcript showed the president accused Australia of attempting to send the "next Boston bombers" to the U.S. as part of a deal to accept refugees then housed in detention centers in Oceania.

Corker called Australia's ambassador to the U.S. days after reports of the heated call, tweeting at the time "we discussed the important and long-lasting alliance between our two countries."

During his presidential campaign, Trump reportedly considered Corker as a potential vice presidential candidate or secretary of State. But after Trump's inauguration, Corker became one of the president's most vocal GOP critics.

In October, after Corker announced he would not seek re-election to the Senate, Trump said Corker begged for his endorsement. Corker said that is not true, tweeting, "it's a shame the White House has become an adult day care center."

That prompted Trump to create the nickname "Liddle' Bob Corker," deploying it sporadically to take swipes at the senator.

Earlier this year though, Corker said he and the president had made amends.

Corker's future plans remain unclear.

"I am drawn to solving difficult challenges," Corker said. "If an opportunity were to arise at some point in the executive branch, or if there was some other opportunity to arise, I would certainly look at it."

