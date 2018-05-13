Saturday Night Live found a way to make The Handmaid's Tale even more horrifying.

Saturday's episode found the sketch comedy series returning the Gilead well for a new sketch, and this time they threw a little Carrie Bradshaw in the mix.

"Handmaid's in the City" is the creepy mashup between The Handmaid's Tale and Sex and the City, featuring bonnet-clad handmaid's gossiping about being tortured and "sleeping with married couples." It even featured SATC's signature pensive voice-over.

“As I waited for the girls in downtown Gilead, I was feeling like an uptown gal-ead, and I couldn’t help but wonder, are women allowed to do anything anymore?” Schumer's handmaid wondered.

Coming up this season on Handmaids in the City... #SNL pic.twitter.com/dTqlMEQ7yp — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 13, 2018

Kate McKinnon appeared as a handmaid missing an eye (like Janine on the actual series) and had a laugh over the series "under his eye" catchphrase. “What about under my eye? Look at these bags!”

The whole group had a hearty laugh over the fact that it didn't matter what any of them looked like, "as long as we’re fertile.”

“You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll say, ‘Oh this so could be me and my friends — you know, with the way things are going,” the voiceover said.

Watch the sketch above.

