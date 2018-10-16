636728746703158802-2018-USAT-Sept-3.jpg
Ryanair jets prepare for takeoff from Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018.
Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren, special to USA TODAY

A Ryanair crew was forced to sleep on the floor of an airport office, according to a cabin crew union, The BBC and the Irish Times report.

In a photo shared by Facebook group Ryanair MUST Change Sunday, six people in Ryanair uniforms are seen laying on a floor.

The photo's caption reads: "This is Porto crew last night stranded on the floor of Malaga crew room. They were diverted due to the storm and the company left them there."

In a follow-up post to the page Monday, Portuguese airline union SNPVAC clarified what the photo represented.

In the statement, the union says 24 crew members (8 pilots and 16 cabin crew) from four flights were diverted to Malaga airport due to tropical storm Leslie.

"The 24 crew members were there since (1:30 a.m.) until 06:00 (local time) without access to food, drinks and even a place to sit down, as there were only 8 seats available for the 24 crew," the statement read, adding they had "no other choice" than to attempt to rest on the floor.

Ryanair's Chief Operations Officer Peter Bellew responded to the photo, which was also shared on Twitter.

"All hotels were completely booked out in Malaga. The storm created huge damage in Portugal. Later after this the crew moved to VIP lounge," he tweeted. "Apologies to the crew we could not find accommodation."

In statements to the news sites, Ryanair said the photo was "staged" and "no crew slept on the floor."

“Due to storms in Porto (13 Oct) a number of flights diverted to Malaga and as this was a Spanish national holiday, hotels were fully booked," the statement read. "The crew spent a short period of time in the crew room before being moved to a VIP lounge, and returned to Porto the next day (none of the crew operated flights).”

The statement did not address claims that the crew did not have access to food or drinks.

More: Southwest Airlines scraps flights to Fort Lauderdale from Newark, Dulles

More: EgyptAir pulls in-flight magazine Horus after contentious Drew Barrymore article

Ryanair: Europe's biggest budget airline
01 / 43
A Ryanair jet at the Charleroi Airport in Belgium on Sept. 19, 2017.
02 / 43
In this file photo from Sept. 1, 2010, a Ryanair plane takes off from Barcelona's airport.
03 / 43
This file photo from Nov. 8, 2006, shows two Ryanair Boeing 737-800s at the Marseille-Provence airport in southern France.
04 / 43
In this file photo from Aug. 2, 2017, shows Ryanair's outspoken CEO Michael O'Leary.
05 / 43
This file photo from May 24, 2011, shows a check-in queue at the Ryanair desk in Dublin.
06 / 43
Ryanair is known for its lack of frills and for-fee extras. Here is a "Ryanair specials" in-flight handout from 2006.
07 / 43
A pilot waves as a Ryanair plane arrives at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam on Oct. 27, 2015.
08 / 43
In this file photo from Nov. 2, 2016, shows a Ryanair jet in from of one from German airline Lufthansa in Frankfurt.
09 / 43
Ryanair airplanes stand at the Charleroi Airport in Belgium on Sept. 19, 2017.
10 / 43
A Ryanair aircraft takes off from Lille Airport in France on Aug. 25, 2017.
11 / 43
A Ryanair plane is parked at the Dublin Airport on Sept. 21, 2017.
12 / 43
Passengers at Dublin Airport pass a row of Ryanair ads highlighting recent service improvements in this Sept. 21, 2014, photo.
13 / 43
In this file photo from June 6, 2016, shows a Ryanair Boeing 737 preparing to land at Barcelona's airport.
14 / 43
Staff leave Ryanair headquarters in Dublin on Sept. 21, 2017.
15 / 43
A Ryanair plane is at the Dublin Airport on Sept. 21, 2017.
16 / 43
A Ryanair plane is at the Dublin Airport on Sept. 21, 2017.
17 / 43
A Ryanair plane is at the Dublin Airport on Sept. 21, 2017.
18 / 43
This file photo from Jan. 19, 201, shows a Ryanair plane flying in front of a rainbow over Rome.
19 / 43
In this file photo from May 25, 2004, shows an airport employee giving signs to Ryanair plane at Germany's Hahn ariport.
20 / 43
Two attendants of Europe's biggest low-cost airline Ryanair pet a camel in front of a Ryanair plane on March 29, 2011, at the airport in Bremen, Germany. The airline started flights that day from Bremen to a new destination in Morocco.
21 / 43
In this file photo from May 13, 2015, shows passengers disembarking a Ryanair plane at the Marseille-Provence airport, in France.
22 / 43
In this file photo from May 13, 2015, shows passengers disembarking a Ryanair plane at the Marseille-Provence airport, in France.
23 / 43
In this file photo from Sept. 21, 2014, shows passengers as they exit a Ryanair flight at Dublin Airport.
24 / 43
A Ryanair aircraft is painted in the Cable & Wireless logos in this photo from 2005.
25 / 43
A Ryanair jet at the Charleroi Airport in Belgium on Sept. 19, 2017.
26 / 43
A Ryanair jet at the Charleroi Airport in Belgium on Sept. 19, 2017.
27 / 43
Ryanair jets at the Charleroi Airport in Belgium on Sept. 19, 2017.
28 / 43
A Ryanair jet at the Charleroi Airport in Belgium on Sept. 19, 2017.
29 / 43
Fliers queue at a Ryanair customer service desk at Stanstead Airport near London on Sept. 19, 2017.
30 / 43
A Ryanair plane passes a Lufthansa aircraft at the Frankfurt airport in Germany on March 28, 2017.
31 / 43
Fliers disembark a Ryanair Boeing 737 at Frankfurt on March 28, 2017.
32 / 43
This photo from May 10, 2007, shows Ryanair planes at Dublin airport.
33 / 43
Ryanair headquarters near the Dublin Airport as seen on Sept. 28, 2017.
34 / 43
The Ryanair annual report is shown in this photo from Sept. 21, 2017.
35 / 43
A Ryanair Boeing 737 at Dublin Airport on Sept. 28, 2017.
36 / 43
A Ryanair Boeing 737 at Dublin Airport on Sept. 28, 2017.
37 / 43
Ryanair Boeing 737s at Dublin Airport on Sept. 28, 2017.
38 / 43
A Ryanair Boeing 737 at Dublin Airport on Sept. 28, 2017.
39 / 43
A Ryanair Boeing 737 at Dublin Airport on Sept. 28, 2017.
40 / 43
Ryanair's outspokean CEO, Michael O'Leary, addresses a press conference in Madrid on Aug. 24, 2017.
41 / 43
Michael O'Leary, CEO of Ryanair (left) and Ray Conner, CEO at Boeing Commercial Airplanes, hold a press conference announcing the first sales of Boeing's new 737 Max 200 on Sept. 8, 2014 in New York.
42 / 43
A Ryanair Boeing 737 lands at the Luton airport near London on Sept. 19, 2017.
43 / 43
This file photo from Oct. 11, 2014, shows a Ryanair Boeing 737 taking off from France's Lille-Lesquin airport.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com