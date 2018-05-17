The royal buzz is brewing as we inch closer and closer to the big day! While royal fans freak out, betting enthusiasts are getting in on the action.

Weddings are typically about love, memories, cake, even dancing — not dishing out odds on who is performing or what color the Queen will wear. However, when it comes to a royal wedding, that's exactly what it's about.

We're just days away from the royal wedding; that's a fact. What's unknown is what has gamblers giddy.

Will Prince Harry be clean-shaven?

Will the Spice Girls perform?

Will it rain?

These are just some of the bets being tossed on the table. According to an SBNation article, the odds vary when it comes to:

What color the Queen will wear?

How long will their first kiss last?

“I want them to come through those gates and then I want them to look at me then wave and smile,” spectators said.

What're the odds Meghan Markle's mom walks her down the aisle? Paddy Power, an Irish bookmaker, conducts business through a chain of licensed betting shops in the United Kingdom and says those odds are 4-1. If you put down $100 and you're right, you get $400.

What about which year the couple's first child be born?

Talking about babies already, sheesh! We don't even know what the main course will be, but we can bet on it.

One thing is for sure, fanatics are camping out already. Among them will be our featured royal fan from the Valley who is traveling to England. She's going to send us exclusive pictures and videos from Windsor Castle!

