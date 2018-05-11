A transcript of USA TODAY’s interview with Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. USA TODAY foreign correspondent Kim Hjelmgaard interviewed Zarif in Antalya, a resort town on Turkey’s southwestern Mediterranean coast, where he was attending an economic conference. The transcript has been edited for clarity.

USA TODAY: President Donald Trump’s administration is re-imposing all the crushing economic penalties that were lifted by the Obama administration as part of the 2015 nuclear deal. Is Iran ready for this?

ZARIF: Well, the question is, is the international community ready for it because the current U.S. administration is essentially asking all members of the international community to violate international law. The U.S. is not, itself, only violating, it’s asking others to violate, too, because you know when we agreed [to] the nuclear deal it was enshrined in a United Nations Security Council resolution. And the Security Council resolution, which was actually not only voted for by the United States, but sponsored by the United States, by the previous administration. The U.S. government called on all countries to help implement the resolution and not to do anything that would prevent its implementation.

Now the United States, itself, is preventing the deal’s implementation and asking other countries not to engage in economic transactions with us, which means preventing the implementation of the resolution, because the objective of the resolution was to normalize Iran’s business relations with the rest of the world. So the United States is, in fact, punishing people and countries for observing international law and rewarding them for violating international law. Iran is used to U.S. sanctions. We’ve had them for almost 39 years. We haven’t had an easy history with the United States, but it did not start on November 4, 1979, [with the Iran hostage crisis]. It started long before that in 1953 [with a CIA -orchestrated plot that removed Iran’s democratically elected prime minister]. Nevertheless, we are used to measures that were never legal, but this time they are exceptionally illegal.

Iran has 7,000 years of history. We’ve lived through more difficult times. For eight years [the Iran-Iraq War], we lived through a war that was imposed on Iran and everybody supported the aggressor, [Iraq’s] Saddam Hussein. The United States supported it, the Soviet Union supported him, the Europeans supported him. The Soviets gave him MiG [jet] fighters, the French gave him Mirage [jet] fighters, the Brits gave him Chieftain tanks, the American gave him AWACS reconnaissance, the Germans gave him chemical weapons, the Saudis gave him $70 billion worth of assistance.

Everybody pitched in, Iran survived, and now, as at that time, we were isolated.

But the United States is isolated, too. You heard, yesterday [Nov. 2], the Europeans again made a statement against the sanctions. Whether the private businesses will go along, it’s a different story, but the international communities [are] standing against these sanctions.

USA TODAY: Iranians may not be panicking [because of the sanctions]. They are not desperate [or on the verge of revolution, as sometimes characterized by the Trump administration]. But they are weary. And they are having trouble buying some [essential goods]. What do you say to average Iranians who are caught in the middle who just want to get on with living their lives?

ZARIF: They have every right to. On the essential goods, I disagree. The government is providing subsidies so that the necessities for peoples’ lives will be provided at the previous prices , but nobody claims economic sanctions don’t hurt. Economic sanctions always hurt, but they don’t achieve the policy objectives they intend to achieve. Sometimes, they achieve exactly the opposite.

What I would say to the average Iranian is that for us, talking to the United States was a taboo. We broke that taboo, we spoke to the United States, we had the longest negotiations with the United States. We reached an agreement with the United States, not a two-page agreement, but a 150-page agreement. And the United States decided to walk away from it. It wasn’t our fault that the United States is not a reliable negotiating partner. It’s a problem that the international community is facing. And the U.S. has not just walked away from the Iran deal: It walked away from the Paris climate-change deal [in June 2017]. It walked away from an arms-control agreement with Russia [the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty, or INF, in October]. It walked away from NAFTA [North American Free Trade Agreement, re-branded as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, in September]. It walked away from the Trans-Pacific Partnership [a 12-nation trade deal, in January 2017]. It walked away from UNESCO [United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, in October 2017). It walked away from the Human Rights Council [a UN body, in June.] Basically, there are rare exceptions where it hasn’t walked away.

So this is the type of U.S. administration that we're dealing with and I'm sure the Iranian community, the Iranian population, while I understand that they are unhappy with the situation right now, can also understand that it's not the fault of the government, but it is because we have a rogue regime in Washington that doesn't live by any principle of international law.

USA TODAY: The Europeans have been insisting for months the nuclear deal can exist without U.S. participation. They’ve come up with a concept called a “special purpose vehicle.” This is a financial mechanism that somehow is going to ensure that trade between Europe and Iran carry on. Is this ultimately doomed to failure? After all, Washington is looking at this closely and saying whatever the Europeans come up with, we’re not going to allow the sanctions to be avoided.

ZARIF: Here's the problem: The United States is exercising its economic power beyond the normal acceptable limits. Whenever you do that, you risk backlash. Now, this backlash is starting. It doesn’t mean that [the special purpose vehicle] will succeed. There’s no guarantee that it will, but it’s a seed of a new international monetary system. In spite of the U.S.’s overwhelming influence on the current international monetary system, people are fed up with the United States telling them what to do and what not to do. Simply fed up, and now you see between many countries, we’re in Turkey right now, Turkey has financial arrangements with many countries, with us, Russia, with China, with Ukraine, with other countries in order to use our own currencies. We have that arrangement with many [nations].

The more the United States puts pressure on various countries, the so-called weaponization of U.S. economy or weaponization of the U.S. dollar, the more it does that, the more people around the world will take measures to avoid it. The special purpose vehicle is one measure specifically designed as the first step to deal with Iran’s situation, but it’s ultimate objective, as we’ve heard from the Europeans, is not simply to insulate trade between Iran and Europe, or between Iran and its third-party partners, but in fact [for Europe] to insulate themselves from the pressure it faces from the United States.

So that's the seed of a new international reality, which may not bear fruit soon enough to address our concern, but it will be the beginning of a new phase of international economic relations.

USA TODAY: The United States is issuing oil waivers to eight countries. Are there other back channels and ways that Iran can continue to sell oil despite the sanctions?

ZARIF: Trump and his administration said they would bring Iranian oil exports to zero [because of the sanctions]. We said that was a dream that will never come true. … We have seen we were right. They were bluffing about this attempt to prevent Iran from selling oil. They know what the impact on the international economy would be and they’ll never be able to do it, period. We have always had various ways of selling our oil and we will continue to have ways of selling our oil, and the United States will continue to fail to implement that policy.

But what the United States is promoting ... because when you do this, you promote corruption, you promote lack of transparency. People, countries, will continue to trade. What the United States is doing is preventing transparency, preventing open trade. If we cannot openly trade our commodities, if we cannot get what we want to get from open, transparent international transactions, we will not lie down and wait to die. We will do it. We will do it through whatever means that is necessary.

USA TODAY: The U.S. midterm elections: What is the best outcome for Iran? Is it as simple as Democratic gains are good for Iran because they could conceivably provide a check on Trump’s agenda?

ZARIF: In one sentence, we’re not pinning any hopes on [the midterm elections] or 2020. What distinguishes Iran from some U.S. clients in the region is we have survived not only in spite of the U.S. but against U.S. … Iran has been through Democratic and Republican administrations in the past. … All of them hostile. … We rely on ourselves.

USA TODAY: Trump has said he’s willing to hold talks with President Hassan Rouhani, without pre-conditions. Your government up until this point has made it quite clear that you’re not interested in doing that. Why? Isn’t it always more fruitful to have diplomacy, to have talks rather than to retreat from diplomacy?

ZARIF: It is always useful to have diplomacy. And we’re not just saying it, we exercise it. I sat down with [former Secretary of State John] Kerry after basically 37 years of no talks between Iran and United States at any level. And we did it at the highest diplomatic level. And then we spent two years, day and night, negotiating in one way or the other together, and we achieved positive results. We thought that that would show the value of diplomacy; that you cannot gain through any other means. But this administration does not believe in diplomacy. This administration believes in imposition.

For negotiations to succeed, for any negotiation to succeed, you do not need mutual trust. Because when you sit with an adversary or even a friend in international relations, you cannot simply trust; otherwise you don't need to negotiate with them. You will just tell them that I'll do this and that, you'll do this, and that will be end of the story. But you sit down, you write things on the paper, you sign them, or you have them adopted by the [UN] Security Council because you do not trust each other.

But while mutual trust is not a requirement to start negotiations, mutual respect is a requirement. And mutual respect starts with respecting yourself, respecting your signature, respecting your own word. You cannot say that two years down the road there is another administration, which might not respect the agreement of this administration. You cannot say that in a year-and-a-half, in two years, in three years, we will have a different administration. … And the fact of the matter is, usually in democracies, administrations that succeed each other are not friendly to the previous administration.

For somebody to simply say: ‘I don’t like it. I want to walk away from it because I believe I am powerful enough to do it. What is the guarantee that they won’t do it again with the next agreement? [Trump] says it’s because it wasn’t ratified by Congress, that it was a personal agreement between President Obama and the Iranian government. I’ll tell them that first of all it is included in the Security Council resolution. And the Security Council is not … although President Trump may consider that chamber as a room in the White House as he tried to do [in September, at the United Nations’ General Assembly in New York], but it’s not. It’s an official organ of the United Nations. Even putting [a] Security Council resolution aside. The United States just walked out of a treaty ratified by the Senate: The 1955 treaty between Iran and the U.S. on which the International Court of Justice ordered the United States to stop some of the sanctions. The U.S. simply walked out of it because it didn’t like the order of the court.

USA TODAY: If there was a different U.S. administration would Iran consider discussing for a new nuclear deal? Would Iran at least consider having exploratory discussions with the Trump administration?

ZARIF: We were in the same room, myself and [former] Secretary of State [Rex] Tillerson were in the same room and we did talk. But everybody else did too and everybody told him the JCPOA [the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, known commonly as the Iran nuclear deal] is a reasonable document, that this nuclear deal is a reasonable document. And three of the countries that were sitting around the table were the closest allies of the United States and have been for the past 70 years or so. And they told him: ‘This is the best deal you can get.’ And he simply said: ‘I represent the president, who doesn’t think so. So going into a room and sitting down with a representative of this administration to explore what? And I’m not saying that we can’t negotiate with this administration, so we will negotiate with the next administration. There has to be the foundations for a fruitful dialogue, it doesn't have to be the next administration. It has to be a new approach, a different approach. I mean, we never negotiated in a positive atmosphere. Actually, Iran and the United States have a lot of differences. So we negotiated in an atmosphere of difference, of difference of view, of difference of interest, of difference of perspective. But we did reach an agreement on the topic that we were focusing on.

USA TODAY: Is there any contact between your administration and the Trump administration?

ZARIF: No.

USA TODAY: For the forseeable future?

ZARIF: I can see some discussion on the humanitarian issues of prisoners in the foreseeable future. But for the time being that would be limited to that.

USA TODAY: Saudi Arabia. Does Iran feel somewhat vindicated for its view of Saudi Arabia given happened with the killing of the Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi? Given indications that he was murdered either directly or indirectly with involvement from the Saudi state?

ZARIF: Unfortunately, a person has been murdered in a very brutal way. … Who provided $70 billion to Saddam Hussein? Who created the Taliban?Whose citizens were involved in the September 11 attacks? Who supported the Islamic State group in Syria? Who is bombing Yemeni civilians? Who abducted [Lebanon’s prime minister] and kept him in captivity for three weeks? … I mean, look at these realities. The United States has been not only making the wrong choice but the West in general has been sending the wrong signal. Basically, literally, telling the Saudi royal family that you can get away with murder, and they really believed it and they thought they could get away with murder, because unfortunately, they have been getting away with murder in Yemen.

USA TODAY: Iran blames the U.S. for exasperating all sorts of issues across the Middle East region. If you flip that over, the U.S. says that Iran is spending billions of dollars to fund global terrorism and its nuclear program and is generally sowing discord and confusion around the Middle East. Do you accept that Iran is complicit in some of these various theaters around the region? Because it seems like you have two countries that are accusing each other of the acting badly in the region in similar ways.

ZARIF: We don't need to accuse each other because look at the facts. Who was behind Al-Qaeda? Who created Al-Qaeda? Tell me who. Was it Iran or was it the U.S. in order to fight the Soviets? Who supported Saddam Hussein? Was it Iran? When Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait, who had been supporting him for the last for the preceding eight years? Who supported the referendum in Kurdistan? . … Who is instigating ethnic problems inside Syria by allowing Kurds to take over Arab land just as foot soldiers for the United States, for the U.S. to have a foothold in the region? Who is supporting the war in Yemen, the killing of innocent people? Are we bombing innocent people in Yemen?

The fact of the matter is, put allegations aside, the fact of the matter is Saudi aircraft, most of which are American built, are dropping bombs on school buses [in Yemen]. Now, you do that to anybody and they defend themselves. People, I mean, Yemenis have fought with well-equipped armies with stones long before the [1979] Iranian revolution, and they defeated them. Unfortunately, Saudi Arabia did not read history. They thought they could defeat the Yemenis in three weeks. We offered to the United States, I offered to [former U.S. Secretary of State] John Kerry the possibility of a ceasefire as soon as it started. The Saudi’s rejected it and said that we can win militarily in three weeks time, just as they thought they could win militarily in Syria in three weeks time. Now it’s seven years in Syria, almost four years in Yemen. The bloodshed continues. … Now, in Syria, who is behind the Astana Process [plan to resolve Syria’s civil war]? Who is trying to bring the hostilities to an end? If anything, the United States is trying to prevent that. It is Iran, Russia, and Turkey working together against the U.S. and its allies. So just look at the realities. I’m not making accusations. I’m not calling this group a terrorist or the other group. I’m simply using the available information based on [UN] Security Council resolutions. I don’t sit in the Security Council. The Security Council, where the United States is a permanent member, considers [the Islamic State group], the Taliban, the Al Nusrah Front and Al-Qaeda to be [non-state] terrorist organizations. The rest are national designations. These four organizations are those who are considered globally, there is consensus about that. And the United States or its allies had either created them, financed them, armed them, continue to support them.

USA TODAY: Do you accept that your government finances terrorist groups in Syria, groups in Lebanon?

ZARIF: We are in Syria on the invitation of the Syrian government fighting terrorists who are on the United Nations list of terrorists, not on a self-serving U.S. list of terrorists. We are in Syria for the same reason we were in Iraqi Kurdistan. We went to Iraqi Kurdistan to help them defeat ISIS. We’ve been consistent. Those we support in Lebanon are a part of the Lebanese government. We actually support the Lebanese government. We don’t imprison the prime minister of Lebanon. The United States, instead of making all these self-serving allegations which are not self-serving really because they hurt U.S. interests, instead of making these allegations which serve only a few clients, Israel and Saudi Arabia, the United States should look at the reality. Who's bombing Yemen? Who's imprisoning another country's prime minister? Who is helping the Islamic State group? Who is helping Al Nusrah Front? Whose arms are in the hands of the Islamic State group? You've seen the reports that ISIS was using American arms provided by Saudi Arabia. These are the realities. These are not my allegations. These are realities. These groups are UN-designated groups, not US-designated groups. There is a difference, because the United States designates whoever it doesn't like as a terrorist. Let me tell you an example. It may be a historical example: In 1984, the United States removed Saddam Hussein as a state sponsor of terrorism. In the same year ,it put Iran on the list. You know why? Because the United States at that time wanted to go and support Saddam Hussein in the war against Iran. Don’t expect me to consider the United States’ list of terrorism designations to have any credibility if it removes Saddam Hussein from the list and puts Iran on the list.

USA TODAY: The Danish security services said they foiled a recent planned attack by an exiled Iranian dissident group. That came after a similar allegation in France. That followed another one in Finland. Iran disputes these allegations and claims they are politically motivated to put distance between Europe and Iran as they have tried to forge ahead with the nuclear deal without Washington. Why would France and Denmark do this? They have been very supportive of the nuclear deal.

ZARIF: We live in a world where complicated intelligence operations are the order of the day. What makes us different from those who make the allegations is that we've offered ... I spoke to the Danish foreign minister last night, and I offered to him that we are prepared to conduct a joint investigation, that we are prepared to send a high-level intelligence officer. Now, we're talking about facts and we're talking about allegations. Let's look at the facts first. France houses, provides safe haven to an organization that was on the U.S. list of terrorist organizations until 2012, and on the EU list of terrorist organizations until about the same time, MEK. Denmark provides safe haven and support to an organization and people who went on international television financed by Saudi Arabia operating out of London called Iran International claiming, not condoning, claiming responsibility for an operation that was conducted in Iran, an operation that the government of Denmark itself condemned as a terrorist operation.



These are facts on the ground. This gentleman in the Danish allegation is not an obscure face. It’s not an alleged situation. This gentleman in person went on TV live, claimed responsibility for an operation that the government of Denmark considers and condemned as a terrorist operation. You have an organization in Paris that has been on the list of U.S. as well as Europe as a terrorist organization. These are facts. Now you have allegations. You have allegations that somebody connected with Iran tried to assassinate this person. Somebody connected with Iran tried to put explosives in that meeting that they had in Paris. These are allegations. Those are facts. If anybody should provide the explanation, it would be France and Denmark. Why are they giving refuge, safe haven to known terrorists? Why are they not prosecuting them? What we have done is we have officially asked both France and the United States to prosecute these people. We have asked the United Kingdom to look at the fact that there is a television station that is financed by Saudi Arabia that broadcasts live terrorist claims and applauds it. These are facts. The way we have approached these facts is through the legal means of telling them that you need to deal with it. Now, you have allegations. Just look at the chronology. On the day that our president arrives in Switzerland, Mossad [Israel’s intelligence service] helps France and Belgium to foil that plot of a bomb attack against MEK. On the day Europe was supposed to announce the establishment of SPV [a financial mechanism intended to keep the nuclear deal alive between Iran and Europe], Denmark makes the announcement with the help of Mossad that they have arrested this person. What we do is we ask both of them let's look at this together. Let's investigate. Now, France has been forthcoming and that is why we are discussing this with France. I hope that Denmark will be forthcoming, because I offered this to the foreign minister of Denmark last night, and I hope that he will accept it. I hope that they will listen to serious intelligence, not to politically motivated intelligence.

USA TODAY: A lot of Americans may find it hard to accept that Iran’s government is anything but a bad actor, whether that’s regionally, whether that's on the world stage, or whether that's acting against your own people in terms of human rights abuses. What evidence can you point to proves that Iran is simply a normal country trying to look after its own interests, just like every other country?

ZARIF: I would ask them just to look at the facts. Why are we being blamed for situations where it’s U.S. allies that are responsible? That’s a fact. In our region, there is a great deal of suspicion about the United States. Anywhere you go you see that suspicion about U.S. interests, about U.S. intentions, objectives. I don't know how much of it is well-founded. I know that the perceptions about Iran in the United States are based on past experience, mostly the hostage crisis. That is taken also out of context of how the Iranians at that time perceived U.S. intentions in the context of what had happened in 1953 and in the coup d'état against the democratically elected government in Iran. One way to deal with that, one way to deal with that historical baggage that we all had was to start a new phase. I had hoped that the nuclear deal could prove that another type of interaction would be possible.

We had dealt with a difficult issue. Seemingly an issue that could not have been resolved diplomatically. Everybody was analyzing when this was would start between Iran and the United States. We reached a very good deal [the 2015 nuclear deal]. A very good deal that does not address all my concerns, doesn’t address all American concerns. That’s why it’s a good deal. If it addressed all my concerns, it would have been submission by the United States. Had it addressed all the U.S. concerns, it would have been submission by Iran. That's why it's not submission, it's a deal. I think and I thought that we could create a different example, to put aside the past. This administration proved that was not possible.

USA TODAY: Is there any way beyond this impasse between Iran and the United States?

ZARIF: We need a different approach. We don't need an administration that has a different approach. I believe human beings are able to change. This administration can have a different approach.

USA TODAY: Is Iran willing to essentially wait out the Trump administration to get a new nuclear deal?

ZARIF: We are willing to wait out this approach. The Trump administration can change its approach. We don't interfere in the domestic politics of the U.S. It's up to the Americans to decide who they want to have to elect as their leader. We want to see a different approach. We don't care who is behind that approach.

USA TODAY: Let’s say there’s a different president, is Iran willing to talk?

ZARIF: If there is a different approach.

