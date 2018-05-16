This ain't their first rodeo: Prince George and Princess Charlotte were also in Aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding last summer.

LONDON — Soon-to-be royal newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed their choices for the bridesmaids and page boys who will accompany them down the aisle at their wedding Saturday — and the groom's niece and nephew will have starring roles.

In fact, every one of the kids selected for the important honor is under 8, according to a Kensington Palace statement released Wednesday. The youngest is just 2.

Prince William and Duchess Kate's offspring, Princess Charlotte (3) and Prince George (4), also served as bridesmaid and page boy at their aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding to hedge fund manager James Matthews last May. British royal weddings rarely feature adults in these roles.

The other bridesmaids at Saturday's nuptials are Florence van Cutsem (3, Harry's goddaughter); Remi Litt (6, Markle's goddaughter); Rylan Litt (7, Markle's goddaughter); Ivy Mulroney (4); and Zalie Warren (2, Harry's goddaughter). The page boys are Jasper Dyer (6, Harry's godson); Brian Mulroney (7); and John Mulroney (7).

The Mulroney twins are the sons of Canadian TV host Ben Mulroney and his wife, marketing consultant Jessica Mulroney, who is a close friend of former Suits actress Markle, who filmed the show in Toronto. The boys are also the grandsons of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.

Kensington Palace said the details about the bridesmaids’ dresses and the page boys’ outfits will be made available on the day of the wedding.

The palace previously revealed that Prince Louis, William and Kate's third child who was born on April 23, won't be attending because he's "too young."

Markle, 36, decided against having a maid-of-honor because she has a close-knit group of friends and didn’t want to choose one over the others, Kensington Palace said in a recent press briefing. Thirty three-year-old Prince Harry's best man is his brother, Prince William.

It remains unclear who will walk Markle down the aisle.

Speculation has swirled around her father, Thomas Markle, amid media reports he is not able to attend because he is due to have heart surgery. That followed reports he accepted money to pose for paparazzi pictures in the run up to the pair's big day.

