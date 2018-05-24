This morning at the White House, President Trump awarded a Navy SEAL the Congressional Medal of Honor.

Master chief special warfare operator Britt Slabinski, U.S. Navy, retired, joined the Navy after high school in 1988.

“Throughout the grueling months of training, Britt proved himself every step of the way and he earned that special badge worn only by the bravest few, the SEAL Trident," said President Trump.

In 2002, Britt was called to support operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan.

“In the late evening hours of March 3rd, he lead an elite team on a combat mission to establish a secure position on the peak of a 10,000-foot mountain," said President Trump.

As they prepared to exit, their helicopter was struck by rapid machine gun fire and a rocket-propelled grenade.

“Petty Officer Neil Roberts was flung out of the aircraft and onto the side of the mountain before the helicopter crashed into the valley below," said President Trump.

Britt and his team were retrieved by a second helicopter, but they decided to go back up in search of Neil Roberts.

“They jumped out into a furious onslaught of machine gun fire. Britt continued to engage the enemy, repeatedly exposing himself to horrendous fire," said President Trump.

Some of the team members were killed and others severely injured.

“When they could go no further, Britt tended to the wounded and coordinated their escape," said President Trump.

This became known as the Battle of Roberts Ridge, which is the highest altitude battle in the history of the U.S. military.

“Britt, we salute you, we thank you. It is now my tremendous privilege to present to you, the Congressional Medal of Honor," said President Trump.

Britt now joins the more than 3,500 recipients of this heroic award.

