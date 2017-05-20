AC Palacio de Santa Paula, Autograph Collection, Granada, Spain: Couples will be perfectly content at this 75-room hotel, which includes a 16th-century convent and a 12th-century Moorish building. The romantic restaurant serves delicious Andalusian cuisine, the small gym comes with a Turkish bath and sauna, and rooms have dark wood and warm lighting. And the two courtyards, which are enhanced with fountains, graceful archways and original stonework, are the cherry on top.

01 / 11