Parents, this may be the greatest gift since sliced bread.

Behold: Peejamas

They're exactly what they sound like: pajamas for kids in potty training. They're made with liquid-absorbing materials to keep your kids' accidents from spilling into the sheets and mattress.

In addition to, you know, not waking up to a puddle of pee, there are other things to enjoy about Peejamas:

They can be worn after potty training (they're super fashionable)

They last about 300 washes before losing absorption power

Parents won't have to spend so much on disposable diapers

Peejamas won't contribute to landfill waste the way diapers do

And they're super safe on the skin, founder and father of three Craig Hammond says.

Though not ready for purchasing just yet, parents can pre-order the potty training nighties on IndieGoGo right now and receive special, early-bird discounts.

Cut your kid's diaper dependency, without the mess:

Like many parents, Hammond was was sick of waking up in puddles of his kid's pee.

His 3-year-old was totally potty trained during the day, he said, but come night time, he always had accidents.

He and his wife didn't want to put him in diapers, figuring he'd stay dependent and not learn his lesson. At the same time, they didn't want to NOT put him in a diaper and have a stained mattress and linens to wash.

When Hammond searched for "inconspicuous" potty training nighties and found nothing, he knew he had to invent Peejamas, he said.

Peejamas: born via crowd funding

The Kickstarter fundraiser campaign took off, far surpassing its $14,000 goal. Hammond raised about $227,000. Now, parents just have to put in a pre-order on IndieGoGo and wait for them to arrive.

