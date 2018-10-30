WASHINGTON – House Speaker Paul Ryan said President Donald Trump's call to end "birthright citizenship" was "obviously" not possible based on the Constitution.

"You cannot end birthright citizenship with an executive order," the Wisconsin Republican said in a Lexington, Kentucky, radio interview Tuesday. "We didn’t like it when Obama tried changing immigration laws via executive action, and obviously as conservatives we believe in the Constitution."

Trump said in interview with "Axios on HBO" that he plans to sign an executive order ending the practice that allows for children of non-American citizens who are born on U.S. soil to become citizens. Such a move would likely be challenged immediately in the courts over its constitutionality.

"I think in this case the 14th Amendment is pretty clear, and that would involve a very, very lengthy constitutional process," Ryan said. "I believe in interpreting the Constitution as it’s written, and that means you can’t do something like this via executive order."

"You can definitely do it with an act of Congress. But now they're saying I can do it just with an executive order," Trump said in the interview set to air Sunday. Many legal analysts have cast doubt on the president's interpretation.

So far, one lawmaker, Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, has introduced legislation that would limit the 14th Amendment application to citizens, permanent residents and noncitizens serving in the U.S. military. The bill has almost 50 co-sponsors in the House.

There is currently no companion bill in the Senate but that could change soon. On Tuesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., an ally of the president's praised the president's idea. Graham said he would introduce a bill of his own in the Senate.

Rep. Ryan Costello, a retiring Republican, tweeted that such a move was "political malpractice."

"We all know challenges of suburban R’s. The bloc of competitive R held districts less impacted by POTUS thus far are those w high # of immigrants. So now POTUS, out of nowhere, brings birthright citizenship up. Besides being basic tenet of America, it’s political malpractice," Costello tweeted.

Contributing: William Cummings and David Jackson

