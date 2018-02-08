Unique eats and eateries at Orlando's theme parks

Alexis Thompson, a server at Toothsome Chocolate Emporium, displays two of the eatery's gargantuan milkshakes that highlight the menu. The Marshmallow Crisp includes a Kellogg's Rice Krispies treat, and the Cookie Jar includes cookie crumbles and a whole cookie.

Wendy Pramik

We recently visited Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando on a mission to survey the culinary landscape of this theme park Mecca.

We found food that’s as exhilarating as riding a Banshee through mythical Pandora, as playful as Shamu splashing a shrieking crowd, and as colorful as the fictional town of Springfield. After all, this is world-class entertainment. Why shouldn’t the food be top-notch, too?

Think beyond burgers, corn dogs and other traditional theme park eats. Dining is a big deal here, and there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy a fine meal or a crafty drink. At Orlando’s theme parks and resorts, you’ll find a perfect medium-rare filet mignon, expertly prepared sustainable seafood and superbly curated flights of rum and tequila.

“Theme park food is definitely evolving,” said Carlos Castano, chef at Strong Water Tavern at Loews Sapphire Falls Resort, part of Universal Orlando. “Fifteen or 20 years ago it was all about the pizza and the chicken tenders. But now you’re starting to see theme parks work outside the box.”

The Caribbean-influenced menu at Strong Water, and its impressive collection of rums, are proof that vacationers are demanding more choices. Ditto at Disney, which offers an array of options, from fine dining to creative bites. Restaurants such as Artist Point at Wilderness Lodge, Le Cellier at Epcot, and Flying Fish at Disney’s BoardWalk raise the bar for high-quality, theme park dishes.

Still, fun is an important piece of the pie. Immerse yourself in a plate of meatloaf at the ’50s Prime Time Café at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Or jump into a conga line while taking in Caribbean Carnaval at Sapphire Falls.

“We like to think that we’re artists here,” said Alexandria Furlong, chef assistant at Amorette’s Patisserie in Disney Springs. “There are lots of opportunities to create.”

Joins us on a tour of Orlando in search of unique eats and drinks that go far beyond the mundane and into the limelight zone in the gallery above.

