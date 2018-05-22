A storm is brewing, OP fam, and we're not just talking about the weather in Washington (which has wrought its own kind of wrath and likely led to a sinkhole opening up at the White House). Between North Korea/South Korea, Dodd-Frank, the EPA and the fact that there are more primaries tonight, we think there's cause for commotion.

So read the latest, subscribe here and let's get to it.

Darling, you got to let me know

President Trump meets with South Korean President Moon Jae-In in the Oval Office Tuesday.

Evan Vucci, AP

While huddling with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, President Trump hinted at the possibility that his upcoming summit with North Korea might not happen after all.

"There's a chance — there's a very substantial chance — it won't work out," Trump said Tuesday. “You never know about deals. I’ve made a lot of deals. You never really know.”

That assessment came while he was supposed to be talking strategy with Moon, who tried to strike a more optimistic tone.

“This will be the first time there will be an agreement among the leaders. The person who is in charge is President Trump. President Trump has been able to achieve this dramatic change,” he said.

The fate of the summit, scheduled to take place next month in Singapore, remains uncertain. But at least we have a commemorative coin.

One day it's fine and next it's black

U.S. Capitol from outside and slightly left of center, with a view up toward the Rotunda.

Getty Images

2008, how long ago you were.

The House on Tuesday passed a bill that rolls back some of the banking regulations instituted by the Dodd-Frank law, which was crafted in 2010 in response to the 2008 financial collapse and subsequent recession.

Supporters say the bill could give businesses access to loans for homes and cars that they cannot get now because of regulations, while critics argue that this would thwart efforts to fight discriminatory lending.

One thing that can be said about the bill, which passed the Senate earlier this year and now heads to President Trump to be signed into law: It garnered bipartisan support, with 33 Democrats joining Republicans in voting for the measure.

If I go, there will be trouble

In this May 16, 2018 photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt appears before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies on budget on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Andrew Harnik, AP

The happenings at an Environmental Protection Agency conference have turned into a he said/she said after three organizations said they had been barred from covering a summit.

The Associated Press, CNN and E&E News said Tuesday morning that their reporters had been kept from attending the the conference on harmful water contaminants. EPA retorted that the room was at capacity, and that a livestream would be available.

AP also said its reporter had been grabbed and "forcibly" shoved out of the building. EPA said the reporter had refused to leave — and had shown up despite AP being told the conference was at capacity the night before.

By Tuesday afternoon, EPA said the conference would be open to all press. And by that evening, it said this was done at the expense of its stakeholders.

"When we were made aware of the incident, we displaced stakeholders to the overflow room who flew to Washington for this meeting so every member of the press could have a seat," spokesman Jahan Wilcox said.

Elsewhere in politics

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com