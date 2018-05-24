A top North Korean official launched a blistering verbal assault on Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday, calling his recent remarks comparing the reclusive nation with Libya “ignorant” and “stupid” as a planned summit next month between President Trump and the North’s leader, Kim Jong Un, remains in doubt.

North Korean Vice Foreign Affairs Minister Choe Son Hui was quoted making the remarks by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), after Pence said North Korea could end up like Libya if it doesn’t make a nuclear deal with Washington.

It came hours before North Korea said it demolished its Punggye-ri nuclear test site in the northeast of the country in a step toward denuclearization — a move announced by Kim ahead of the meeting with Trump.

"As a person involved in U.S. affairs, I cannot suppress my surprise at such ignorant and stupid remarks gushing from the mouth of the U.S. vice president," Choe said, according to KCNA.

Pence compared North Korea to Libya in an interview with Fox News on Monday.

"There was some talk about the Libyan model last week, and you know, as the President made clear, this will only end like the Libyan model ended if Kim Jong Un doesn't make a deal," Pence said in the interview.

When told his statement could be interpreted as a threat, he said: "Well, I think it's more of a fact."

Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi gave up his nuclear program in a deal with the U.S. and Britain in the early 2000s, but was overthrown and brutally killed by Washington-backed rebels in 2011.

Pyongyang has threatened to reconsider the summit if the Trump administration pressures North Korea to unilaterally abandon its nuclear weapons.

The North said Thursday that a nuclear showdown with the U.S. could once again be possible, reverting to Pyongyang's rhetoric before the recent moves toward diplomacy.

“We will neither beg the U.S. for dialogue nor take the trouble to persuade them if they do not want to sit together with us,” Choe said, KCNA reported.

“Whether the U.S. will meet us at a meeting room or encounter us at nuclear-to-nuclear showdown is entirely dependent upon the decision and behavior of the United States,” she added.