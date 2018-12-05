North Korean officials announced Saturday they will take the first steps in less than two weeks to dismantle the country's nuclear test site, as they prepare for the historic summit between leaders of the isolated nation and the United States.

The country's central news agency says the North will hold a "ceremony" between May 23 and May 25 to mark the start of the process.

President Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un are scheduled to meet just weeks later — on June 12 in Singapore — to discuss denuclearization. It will be the first meeting between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader.

The dismantling of the underground nuclear test site will include collapsing its tunnels with explosions, blocking its entrances and removing all observation facilities, research buildings and security posts, according to media reports.

Journalists from the United States, Russia, South Korea, China and Britain will be invited to witness the process, North Korea state media said Saturday.

Kim first disclosed plans to shut down his country's only unknown underground test site at a summit last month with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

On Wednesday, in another goodwill gesture ahead of the summit with Trump, North Korea released three Americans who had been imprisoned there.