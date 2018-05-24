People watch a TV screen showing a satellite image of the Punggye-ri nuclear test site in North Korea during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, May 24, 2018.

SEOUL — North Korea demolished its nuclear test site in a step toward denuclearization Thursday, even as President Trump canceled what would have been a landmark summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un planned for next month.

At least three tunnels as well as other structures at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site in the mountainous northeast of the country were destroyed by five explosions over the course of several hours Thursday, South Korean journalists reported. All six of the reclusive nation’s nuclear tests have been held at the site.

The demolition was announced by Kim ahead of what would have been the first meeting between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader that was planned for June 12 in Singapore.

Hours after the nuclear site demolition, the White House released a letter Thursday from Trump to Kim saying that the meeting would not go ahead.

"I was very much looking forward to being there with you. Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting," the letter read.

"Therefore, please let this letter serve to represent that the Singapore summit, for the good of both parties, but to the detriment of the world, will not take place. You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used."

The developments came after a top North Korean official launched a blistering verbal assault on Vice President Mike Pence, calling his recent remarks comparing the reclusive nation with Libya “ignorant” and “stupid.”

North Korean Vice Foreign Affairs Minister Choe Son Hui made the remarks, according to the North’s official Korean Central News Agency, after Pence said North Korea could end up like Libya if it doesn’t make a nuclear deal with Washington.

"As a person involved in U.S. affairs, I cannot suppress my surprise at such ignorant and stupid remarks gushing from the mouth of the U.S. vice president," Choe said, according to KCNA.

Trump had cast new uncertainty Tuesday on the planned summit, saying the date could slide back on the calendar — or it may not happen at all.