2018 canned wine releases
New York's Bridge Lane Wine released a full line of cans in January, including a red blend, rose, chardonnay, sauvignon blanc and white merlot.
On Long Island's North Fork, the Bridge Lane Wine Tasting Room is open on weekends with seasonal hours (Wednesday to Monday in the summer), serving wine by the glass, bottle and tasting flight.
Texas' Messina Hof Winery released its first cans in March, a sweet red and a dry Rosé made with 100% Grenache grapes grown in Texas.
Travelers can visit or stay at The Messina Hof Winery & Resort in Bryan, Texas. The tasting room and wine bar are open daily, and multiple property tours are offered each day, reservations preferred. The Vintage House Restaurant onsite is open Wednesday to Sunday.
Oregon's Union Wine Co. released cans of Underwood Strawberry Cooler -- made with Underwood Pinot Noir, a splash of fresh strawberries and a hint of lime -- in mid-May.
Find Union Wine Co.'s mobile tasting room at festivals in California and Colorado from late June through September, or purchase the canned wines at Cost Plus World Market and Whole Foods.
Eufloria's Aromatic White and Aromatic Rose cans debuted on March 8 with an artistic label by painter Flora Bowley.
Made at Washington's Pacific Rim Winery, Eufloria cans are available at select wine stores across the country or online.
The Drop Wine released its new resealable can of California rosé in May, which is the first resealable wine can.
The Drop's California red, white and rosé are available online in 24 packs or subscriptions, and at wine retailers in select states.
Nomadica Wine began curating wine from around the world in cans designed by artists in 2017 and released three new cans this year: a rosé, red blend and sparkling white, all from California grapes.
Purchase six packs, 12 packs or cases of Nomadica Wine online.
Sans Wine Company added three new varietals to its collection of California wines: a Napa Valley riesling, Mendocino Carbonic Carignan and cabernet sauvignon from Soda Pop Vineyard. These and the second rosé, sauvignon blanc and zinfandel vintages are available online in six packs, 12 packs and cases of 24.
California's Barefoot Cellars released five cans of spritzer for summer, including crisp white, moscato, red sangria, rosé and summer red. Find it in wine stores across the country.
Pampelonne makes canned sparkling wine spritzers in France and released three new flavors on May 1: Black Cherry Bicicletta, Watermelon Americano and Negroni Spagliato, all with French wines. Order online or find it at wine retailers across the country.

These trendy, colorful cans have wine snobs forgetting all about class — or at least glass. The convenient concept makes packing and traveling easier, cuts back on corks and counts on you forgetting the wine opener.

Check out the latest canned wine releases in time for the long weekend — and coincidentally National Wine Day (May 25) — from Messina Hof's dry rosé and sweet red, to Eufloria and Nomadica's wine packaging works of art. Wineries in New York, Oregon, Texas and Washington are canning it.

Plus, find plenty of canned cider in spring's rosé releases below, and flashback to last summer's best frosés for weekend imbibing inspiration. 

2018 rosé releases
Angry Orchard Rosé debuted in February. The hard cider is made with Amour Rouge apples from Brittany, France; juice from six kinds of apples; and other ingredients, including hibiscus. Six packs are available across America.
Taste Angry Orchard Rosé onsite at the 60-acre orchard, cider house, barrel room and cider garden in Walden, N.Y.
Hangar 1 Rosé Vodka debuted in February. The first rosé vodka is made with a blend of Petit Verdot and White Meritage wines from Northern California, along with a Californian grape distillate.
04 / 34
Hangar 1 offers distillery tours and opens its tasting room to the public, Thursday to Sunday in Alameda, Calif.
New York City's Five Borough Brewing Co. has crafted proprietary Rosé Saison for French marketplace Le District in Brookfield Place. The beer is made with hibiscus and all French ingredients.
The rosé beer is only available on tap at Le District's Beaubourg Brasserie through Labor Day.
Vermont's Shacksbury cider maker collaborated with NYC's Sunday in Brooklyn restaurant on its new Rosé. The dry cider is made with apples from Vermont's Sunrise Orchards then aged on Marquette grape skins from Vermont winemakers.
08 / 34
Try it at Shacksbury's tasting room, Wednesday to Sunday in Vergennes, Vt.
Shacksbury Rosé cider is also available at Sunday in Brooklyn.
Sonoma-Cutrer released its 2017 Rosé of Pinot Noir in March. The maker's limited-production, second rosé vintage is made with Russian River Valley Pinot Noir grapes.
Sonoma-Cutrer is open daily in Windsor, Calif. Tastings and tours are available by reservation.
Oregon's Sokol Blosser released its 2017 Estate Rosé of Pinot Noir on Valentine's Day. The 100% Pinot Noir grapes are grown in the Willamette Valley.
13 / 34
Sokol Blosser's tasting room is open daily in Dayton, Ore. Tours of the vineyard, winery and cellar are available seasonally Thursday to Sunday by reservation.
Texas' Messina Hof Winery released its first cans in March. The dry Rosé is made with 100% Grenache grapes grown in Texas.
Kendall-Jackson began shipping 2017 Vintner’s Reserve Rosé nationwide in February. The rosé is made with Pinot Noir, Syrah and Grenache grapes from Mendocino, Monterey, Santa Barbara and Sonoma counties.
The Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate and Gardens offers a variety of tour and tasting options in Fulton, Calif. Book appointments online or call to schedule a tour.
Tank Garage Winery released its 2017 Stars Like Ours Rosé in March. The wine is a blend of Mourvèdre, Grenache, Counoise and Vermentino from California's Sierra Foothills.
Visit Tank Garage Winery and tasting room in a converted gas station from the 1930s in Calistoga, Calif.
Clos du Bois introduced Lightly Bubbled Rosé in March. The blend is made with predominantly California Zinfandel grapes.
Clos du Bois offers tours and tastings daily at its winery and tasting room in Geyserville, Calif. Travelers can book online in advance.
France's Guigal family released 2017 E. Guigal Côtes du Rhône Rosé in the USA this month. The blend comprises Grenache, Cinsault and Syrah grapes from the Rhône Valley.
Travelers can visit the Guigal Estate and Château d’Ampuis in France's Rhône region seasonally, from Monday to Friday with advance notice.
Malene released its 2017 rosé vintage in March. The Grenache, Mourvedre, Cinsault, Rolle (Vermentino) and Syrah grapes in the blend are all from California, mostly Santa Barbara County.
Try 2017 Malene Rosé on tap at Malene's mobile tasting room. The 1969 Airstream Overlander Trailer will open Friday to Sunday in San Luis Obispo, Calif., adjacent to Chamisal Vineyards, in May. Until then, find it at events by following @MaleneWines on social media.
Yes Way Rosé released its flagship wine on March 4. The rosé is made by Laurent Breban with Grenache, Caladoc, Syrah and Cabernet Sauvignon from southern France.
Yes Way Rosé wine is available at most Target stores.
Patina Restaurant Group founder and chef Joachim Splichal family-owned and operated winery launched 2017 Domaine de Cala Rosé and 2017 Domaine de Cala Prestige Rosé in March.
Domaine de Cala hosts 450 acres of vineyards in Brignoles, a commune in southern France's Provence region. The winery will debut in April 2019.
The Palm by Whispering Angel will debut this summer. The light and dry rosé is made with grapes from Provence.
Released in February, Whispering Angel 2017 is made with Grenache, Cinsault, Rolle, Syrah and Tibouren grape from Provence grape growers.
Visit Château d'Esclans, the maker of Whispering Angel and brand behind the Palm, in La Motte, France. The boutique is open daily from May through September, and closed Sundays from October through April. Tours and tastings are available with advance reservations.
California's rosé-only winery L.A. Wine Project released its 2017 vintages in January. The 2017 Beautiful & Damned is made with Grenache, Wasted Youth is made with Mourvèdre, and The Outsider is made with Syrah -- all from California's Central Coast.
Strongbow Rosé Apple debuted in February. The hard cider is made with "a touch" of red flesh apples and no artificial colors or flavors.
Where to find frozen wine this summer
In Chicago, Cochon Volant Brasserie serves its Frozen Grapes with Singani 63 (a liquor made from Muscat grapes), muddled red and green grapes, Sancere, lemon juice and shaved ice.
In Davidson, N.C., Kindred crafts a Frozen Gruner Slushie with Grüner Veltliner wine, green strawberries, lemon juice, simple syrup and Cocchi Americano.
In San Diego, The Spa at Rancho Bernardo Inn makes its Frosé with concentrated rosé, a sorbet-based infusion of dry French rosé, simple syrup and edible florals.
In Indianapolis, Cafe Patachou crafts The Diane with red grapefruit juice, vodka, Prosecco and citrus-scented simple syrup all frozen.
Blue Ribbon Kanpai Garden makes its Watermelon Rose Popsicles with Provence rose wine, watermelon puree, Combier, honey, fresh lime juice and strawberries.
In New York City, The Beach at Dream Downtown serves its Frosé with cape mentelle rosé, peach liqueur, fresh grapefruit and kelvin slush.
In New York City, The Ainsworth serves frozen rosé at its Midtown location.
In Brooklyn, Gristmill is a frozen blend of Moulin de Gassac Guilhem Rosé 2016 and Rootdown Rosé or Trousseau 2016 with a mint sprig.
In Nashville, Party Fowl's Riunite Rita is an Olmeca Altos reposado margarita, topped with a bottle of Riunite Lambrusco.
Frontier Chicago makes its Frozé with rosé, lemon juice and strawberry pureé.
In New York City, The Chester combines VDKA 6100, rosé wine, lemon juice, lime juice, grapefruit juice, simple syrup and peach schnaps in its VDKA 6100 Frosé.
In Las Vegas, GIADA at The Cromwell blends frozen rosé wine, white vermouth and limoncello for GIADA’s Frosé, served with a rose-infused sugar rim and a fresh basil leaf.
In West Hollywood, Calif., E.P. & L.P. serves the frozen Fresh Spritz of Bel Air with Rosé Prosecco, Aperol, cold pressed watermelon and fresh squeezed grapefruit juice.
In New York City, Vandal makes its Rio de Froze with Les Voiles Côtes de Provence rosé, Avuá Prata caçhaca, Cocchi americano, lemon and simple syrup.
In New York, the Hudson Hotel serves Frosé made with Whispering Angel Rosé, Ruby Red grapefruit juice, agave, a sprig of rosemary and grapefruit slices, on its Sky Terrace.
In New York City, LAVO serves its Frose with Bertaud Belieu Rosé, Belvedere Vodka, Campari, peach liqueur, peach purée and grapefruit juice.
At the Conrad New York, Loopy Doopy bar serves Prosecco with people's pops. The Pink Lady Sangria pop consists of red wine, pink lady apples and sour cherries.
In Beverly Hills, Calif., The FLATS combines sparkling rosé and ice in its rosé slushee, Goodbye, Norma Jean.
In Minneapolis, FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar offers Peach, Strawberry and Mixed Berry Boozesicles served with a can of Sofia Blanc de Blanc sparkling wine.
In Dallas, Street’s Fine Chicken makes its Frosé with frozen rosé, blueberry liqueur, strawberry and lemon juice.
In Tampa, Fla., Datz serves a Strawberry Frosé –withdry rosé, fresh strawberries, lemon juice and vodka.
In New York City, The Garret East serves Tequila Spiked Frosé topped with a strawberry.
In New York City, Le District offers the Frosé All Day -- made with Frozen Grey Goose Melon, Giffard crème de Peche, pressed lemon, Cointreau and Provencal Rosé -- at Le Bar and brasserie Beaubourg.
In Austin, Vince Young Steakhouse serves a Wine Shake with ELEVEN TEN Cabernet Sauvignon (the steakhouse’s private label wine), house-made vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of chocolate sauce.
In New York City, North River Lobster Company serves its Pop-Sea-Cle with Brut Prosecco, Cordial and Popsicle. Choose from Elderflower, Melon or Aperol flavors.
