NASA-released renderings of SpaceX's Crew Dragon and Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft.

NASA on Friday is set to unveil which astronauts will fly SpaceX and Boeing spacecraft from the Space Coast in the near future, marking the first crewed flights from U.S. soil since 2011.

At an 11 a.m. ET event held at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Administrator Jim Bridenstine will name the astronauts who will test fly SpaceX's Crew Dragon and Boeing's CST-100 Starliner for the first two-person missions. Kennedy Space Center Director Bob Cabana will also attend the event at JSC, which is home to the agency's astronaut corps.

NASA is also expected to provide an update on flight schedules, though Boeing on Wednesday confirmed that it would target "late 2018 or early 2019" for an uncrewed test flight of Starliner, followed by a crewed mission in mid-2019, at least partially due to an anomaly that surfaced during testing in June.

SpaceX, meanwhile, was targeting August for its uncrewed test flight and late this year for its crewed mission, but NASA will likely announce a change to that timeline.

The first image of SpaceX's new spacesuit, released by CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday, shows the company's foray into the hardware, which will be worn by astronauts traveling to the International Space Station.

Chris Ferguson, Boeing’s director of Starliner Crew and Mission Systems and a former NASA shuttle astronaut, wears the new launch-and-entry suit that Boeing unveiled last year at Kennedy Space Center.

