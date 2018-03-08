NASA-released renderings of SpaceX's Crew Dragon and Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft.

NASA on Friday named nine astronauts who will fly SpaceX and Boeing spacecraft from Cape Canaveral in the near future, marking the first crewed flights from U.S. soil since 2011.

At a news conference at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Administrator Jim Bridenstine named five astronauts to fly on Boeing's CST-100 Starliner and four to fly on the SpaceX Crew Dragon.

Astronauts Eric Boe, Josh Cassada, Chris Ferguson, Nicole Mann and Suni Williams were named as the first crewed mission for the Boeing Starliner. Astronauts Bob Behnken, Victor Glover, Mike Hopkins and Doug Hurley will be on the first crewed mission for SpaceX.

As for the dates of upcoming missions, Boeing on Wednesday confirmed that it would target "late 2018 or early 2019" for an uncrewed test flight of Starliner, followed by a crewed mission in mid-2019, at least partially because of an anomaly that surfaced during testing in June.

SpaceX, meanwhile, is targeting November for its uncrewed demonstration flight and April 2019 for the crewed mission, according to NASA.

The first image of SpaceX's new spacesuit, released by CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday, shows the company's foray into the hardware, which will be worn by astronauts traveling to the International Space Station.

Chris Ferguson, Boeing’s director of Starliner Crew and Mission Systems and a former NASA shuttle astronaut, wears the new launch-and-entry suit that Boeing unveiled last year at Kennedy Space Center.

