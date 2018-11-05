The Social Security Administration announced the most popular baby names of 2017 are Liam, Noah, Emma and Olivia.

ArtMarie, Getty Images

Like the names Liam and Emma? So does every other new parent, according to national records.

The names, Liam and Emma, were announced Friday in a Facebook Live on the Social Security Administration's page as the most popular baby names of 2017. The Social Security Administration releases the 1,000 most popular baby names each year.

The data is based on just over 3.8 million babies born in the United States for 2017, the lowest number of births in nearly three decades.

Other popular names include: Noah and William for boys and Olivia and Ava for girls.

This shouldn't come as a surprise, as they both were popular last year, too — Emma was actually the most popular girl name of 2016, 2015, and 2014; and Liam was second most popular for boys last year, following Noah.

Pamela Redmond Satran, co-founder of the baby name site Nameberry.com, told the Associated Press that the rise of Liam reflects the Irish population of people in America who may not speak Gaelic, but have pride in their Irish roots.

“I think you see ethnic influences coming into play in a more indirect way. You see more parents looking back and looking for places in their lives that hold meaning that can be translated into names,” said Satran.

Former favorites Michael and Emily didn't make the top 10 list in 2017, a status both names have previously held for decades. Instead, they both came in at No. 12.

Among the fresh additions to the list was Amelia and Evelyn for girls and Logan and Oliver for boys.

Here is the full top 20 list.

Top 10 girl names:

1. Emma

2. Olivia

3. Ava

4. Isabella

5. Sophia

6. Mia

7. Charlotte

8. Amelia

9. Evelyn

10. Abigail

Top 10 boy names:

1. Liam

2. Noah

3. William

4. James

5. Logan

6. Benjamin

7. Mason

8. Elijah

9. Oliver

10. Jacob

More: Dash cam footage shows cop spring into action, save unresponsive baby after motorist flags him down

More: Soldier watches his baby born via FaceTime

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com