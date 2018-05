WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo threatened Iran on Monday with "the strongest sanctions in history" if Tehran doesn't change its aggressive actions across the Middle East.

Pompeo outlined a long list of U.S. demands, including having Iran forever abandon its nuclear fuel production program, dismantle its ballistic missiles and end support for terrorist groups and militias in the region.

Pompeo, in his first major foreign policy speech since becoming the top U.S. diplomat, said this new approach by President Trump would ensure “Iran has no possible path to a nuclear weapon, ever.”

Speaking at the conservative Heritage Foundation, he called for a better agreement to constrain Iran’s activities. He said the U.S. would “apply unprecedented financial pressure” to bring Tehran back to the table.

Trump on May 8 pulled the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear agreement that was negotiated with five other world powers during the Obama administration. The deal lifted some sanctions in exchange for for Iran limiting its nuclear activities to peaceful purposes.

Pompeo said the U.S. now seeks a treaty with Iran ratified by Congress that would end Tehran's nuclear enrichment program and provide international inspectors access to any site in Iran.

Pompeo outlined Iran's military activities in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen and the Palestinian territories that accelerated in recent years, fueled by an influx of cash provided by the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA.

"Iran advanced its march across the Middle East during the JCPOA," Pompeo said.

He said Iran will have to stop its "malign activities in the region" before the sanctions could be lifted.

"Today we ask the Iranian people: Is this what you want your country to be known for, to be a co-conspirator with Hezbollah, Hamas and al-Qaeda? The United States thinks you deserve better," Pompeo said.

He called on Iranians to challenge their leaders to do what's necessary to avoid the damage of new sanctions that the Trump administration is about to impose.

The United States will "apply unprecedented financial pressure on the Iranian regime" to achieve the new goals, Pompeo said.

Not only will the past U.S. sanctions go back into full effect over the next 155 days, but "this is just the beginning," Pompeo said. "The sting of sanctions will be painful if the regime does not change its course. … These will be the strongest sanctions in history."

When the full force of the sanctions are in place, Iran "will be battling to keep its economy alive," forcing Iran to choose between that or squandering resources abroad. "It will not be able to do both," Pompeo said.

Pompeo listed a dozen actions the U.S. expects from Iran to avoid or end these sanctions. In addition to Iran's nuclear program, they include ending support for such terrorist groups as Hezbollah, Hamas, the Taliban and Houthi militias. Iran must also withdraw all its forces from Syria, stop harboring al-Qaeda terrorists, quit threatening international shipping and end destructive cyberattacks.

Iran must also release foreign detainees.

"It's a long list, but it simply reflects the malign activities of Iran," Pompeo said. "We didn’t create the list, they did."

In exchange, Trump is willing to extend a hand of friendship to Iran, by ending "all sanctions against the regime," he said. "And we’d be willing to support the reintegration of Iran’s economy in the international economic system."

He urged the Iranian people, who he said are "longing to seek the freedoms and opportunities of the 21st century," to pressure their leaders to plot a new course. "Iranian leaders can change this if they want to."

