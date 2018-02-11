Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pennsylvania, stands with House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin, for a ceremonial swearing-in and photo-op during the opening session of the 115th Congress, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Fitzpatrick is running for re-election and has tried to stay away from party labels.

WASHINGTON — At a time when politics seems more partisan than ever, a handful of candidates in tough races are trying their very best to be seen as members of anything but their own party.

At a recent debate, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a Pennsylvania Republican, told his Democratic opponent to stop calling him a Republican.

“I’m hearing you throw the word ‘Republican’ out, do your best to try to keep party labels out of the debate,” Fitzpatrick said.

Democrats in the House have been buoyed by unprecedented levels of enthusiasm and their candidates have put more than 70 seats in play ahead of Election Day.

Republicans facing suddenly competitive races have moved center, trying to distance themselves from President Donald Trump and some of his most controversial policies, while playing up their bipartisan work. Meanwhile, Democrats suddenly competitive in red and purple districts are running away from the far-left of their party and vowing to work across the aisle.

“Apparently Brian Fitzpatrick doesn’t want to be called a Republican,” an ad from Fitzpatrick’s opponent Scott Wallace says. “But Fitzpatrick votes with Trump 84 percent of the time just like all the other Republicans.”

It is true that Fitzpatrick has voted with the president 84 percent of the time, according to the nonpartisan website FiveThirtyEight. But Fitzpatrick has also been a vocal critic of the president’s and frequently touts his work with the bipartisan "Problem Solvers Caucus" in the House.

“Brian believes that the constant reference to people's party labels, Democrat or Republican, is precisely what is tearing our country apart,” Fitzpatrick spokeswoman Genevieve Malandra said.

“We’ve seen a trend in party identification where more people are calling themselves independent … However that’s what they call themselves, now when you push them they’re still voting Democrat and Republican. They just don’t want to call themselves that,” Monmouth University Polling Institute Director Patrick Murray said. “They’re a lot like these candidates who are Democrats and Republicans, they just don’t want to use the word to describe themselves.”

GOP Rep. Kevin Yoder of Kansas suggested in an interview with The Kansas City Star that he would be a better check on Trump than his Democratic opponent Sharice Davids whose White House fellowship under President Barack Obama extended into the first year of Trump's presidency.

Davids dismissed the attack as laughable, according to The Kansas City Star. While Yoder has opposed some of the president's policies, Trump endorsed him and he has voted 92 percent of the time with the president, according to FiveThirtyEight.

He's not alone, in a handful of races across the country where the president is unpopular, Republicans have promised to push back when needed.

"I often hear, 'Will you stand up to President Trump?' The answer is yes," Republican Senate candidate Bob Hugin says at the beginning of a new ad. Hugin is running in a surprisingly competitive race in New Jersey. The ad does not mention Hugin's role as a top New Jersey fundraiser for Trump's 2016 campaign.

The number of Americans who don’t identify as either a Democrat or Republican is growing. Over the last almost 30 years Gallup has been tracking what parties voter identify with and found that overall the number who consider themselves independents has risen nearly 10 percentage points, from a third of the electorate in 1989 to 42 percent last year.

“It’s no longer in vogue to talk about your party affiliation unless you’re running in a primary or your district is very lopsided,” said David Wasserman, the editor of House races for the nonpartisan Cook Political Report. “Republicans know that their brand is suffering right now.”

But Jenny Beth Martin, co-founder of the conservative grass-roots group Tea Party Patriots expressed skepticism about the strategy.

“As far as Republicans who are saying they would be a check on Trump, one thing that I think is very difficult for some Republicans to understand is that you can’t out-liberal a liberal,” said Martin said. “If you’re looking for a check on the president, I would imagine you’re going to vote Democrat not Republican,” she added.

Identifying as a Republican risks getting you tagged with Trump, but Democrats in red or purple districts aren’t eager to remind voters of their party affiliation.

“Because the Democratic pickup opportunities are expanding to more traditionally Republican-leaning areas, there’s really not a value add to use the limited time you have” to remind people of your party, David de la Fuente, a political analyst at the center-left think tank Third Way told USA TODAY.

De la Fuente noted that Trump and Republicans are seeking to paint Democrats as out of the mainstream, saying they are part of a "mob" of left-wing activists and that is unhelpful in traditionally GOP areas.

Democrats running in tight House races across the country have promised to work across the aisle and tried to distance themselves some of the policies of their party's left wing. (Need to cite a few policy examples? Are they distancing themselves from things like "Medicare for All" and "Abolish ICE". Dozens of them have also said they wouldn’t vote for House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi for speaker.

In fact, one candidate on the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s red-to-blue list — a group of top recruits who are provided organizational and fundraising support from the Democrats’ campaign arm — isn’t even registered as a Democrat. Alyse Galvin has been selected as the Democratic nominee for the Alaska at-large seat, but she’s an independent.

Meanwhile, in the Senate, the map skews in favor of Republicans. There are 10 Democrats up for re-election in states Trump won in 2016 and is still popular, with just a handful of Republican seats even ranking as competitive. In those states, the Democrats are scrambling to align themselves with the president and touting their work with Republicans. However, unlike Republicans, Democrats aren't necessarily running away from their party but seeking to portray themselves as moderates.

Rep. Claire McCaskill, the Democrat trying to hold onto her seat in Missouri using a radio ad to tell voters she's “not one of those crazy Democrats." McCaskill has voted with Trump 45 percent of the time. But McCaskill stuck with Democrats on three major GOP pushes: the effort to repeal Obamacare, overhaul the tax code and confirm Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

“If you want somebody to be with the political party 100 percent of the time, I’m not that guy. I’m not about party,” Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly, who is in a tough re-election fight in Indiana, says in his closing ad. Donnelly has voted with Trump 54 percent of the time. Like McCaskill he's stuck with his party on the major GOP priorities such as healthcare and the Kavanaugh's nomination.

Of course, candidates who move to far to the middle run the risk of dampening enthusiasm among their parties' core supporters.

Kevin Mack, a lead strategist of Tom Steyer’s super PAC Need to Impeach, said that Democrats “spend millions and millions and millions of dollars to try to convince everybody they’re anything but a Democrat” every cycle and it doesn’t work.

Mack and his group are encouraging all candidates, including those who run for in Republican-leaning and evenly divided states to support impeaching Trump. It’s a position that Democratic leadership has tried to avoid taking over fear that it will turn off independent and moderate voters.

"The base doesn’t turn out and they lose,” said Mack.

Contributing: Herb Jackson and Nicole Gaudiano

