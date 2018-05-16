Melania Trump is still in the hospital after her kidney procedure but she tweeted Wednesday that she feels "great" and expects to return to the White House soon. Meanwhile, President Trump visited her in the hospital for the third straight day.

The first lady rarely hangs out on Twitter, at least compared to her husband, so her tweet was her first comment since she was hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for an unspecified embolization to treat a benign kidney condition on Monday.

Her last tweet, the day before, was a "Happy Mother's Day" message, featuring a picture of a huge rose.

President Trump walks towards Marine One while departing the White House to visit first lady Melania Trump at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center May 16, 2018.

Pool, Getty Images

Trump expressed "sincere" thanks to the staff at Walter Reed who treated her and to her well-wishers.

"I am feeling great & look forward to getting back home," she said.

A sincere thank you to Walter Reed Medical Unit @WRBethesda & to all who have send good wishes & prayers! I am feeling great & look forward to getting back home @WhiteHouse soon. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 16, 2018

The president paid his third visit to his 48-year-old wife; his first was Monday evening.

On Tuesday, amidst a swirl of tweets on such topics as trade negotiations with China, another denouncement of "Fake News Media" and exhortations to Nebraskans to vote in Tuesday's primary, he sent out a tweet saying his wife would be leaving the hospital in two or three days.

Our great First Lady is doing really well. Will be leaving hospital in 2 or 3 days. Thank you for so much love and support! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 15, 2018

The 72-year-old president joked during a visit to the Capitol on Wednesday that the first lady should be the one visiting him in the hospital, not the other way around.

The first lady's health episode came as a surprise because it was unexpected, coming just a week after her attention-getting speech in the Rose Garden on May 7 laying out her FLOTUS priorities. Plus, the East Wing's statement Monday on the hospitalization was spare:

"This morning, First Lady Melania Trump underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition. The procedure was successful and there were no complications. Mrs. Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and will likely remain there for the duration of the week. The First Lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere," the statement said.

So far, the White House has released few details on the nature of her "benign" kidney condition, and the reason why she had to stay in the hospital for the multiple days given the success of the procedure.

Contributing: The Associated Press

First lady Melania Trump: Style Diary First lady Melania Trump with her inaugural gown she donated to the Smithsonian's First Ladies Collection at the National Museum of American History in Washington, Oct. 20. 2017. 01 / 112 First lady Melania Trump with her inaugural gown she donated to the Smithsonian's First Ladies Collection at the National Museum of American History in Washington, Oct. 20. 2017. 01 / 112

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com