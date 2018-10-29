WASHINGTON – Before President Donald Trump scheduled his visit to Pittsburgh on Tuesday to respond to the synagogue shooting that killed 11 worshipers, he sent a little-known White House aide as an ambassador to the grieving city.

For Jason Greenblatt, assistant to the president and a central player in the administration’s Middle East peace effort, it was the latest difficult assignment in the wake of a tragedy: Trump also dispatched him to Jerusalem after last year's shooting at the Temple Mount inflamed Arab-Israeli relations and left five dead.

Though the two episodes stemmed from different backstories, both created an emotionally and politically charged atmosphere requiring the kind of soft-touch approach Greenblatt has cultivated inside a White House often known for its drama and heated rhetoric.

“We may not reach a complete understanding, but we have to try to bring dialogue into the equation,” Greenblatt, a 51-year-old Orthodox Jew and longtime Trump lawyer told USA TODAY. “To me the dialogue is extremely important in order to make progress.”

More: Trump to visit Pittsburgh to show support for community after mass killing

More: Some Pittsburgh leaders to Trump: Denounce white nationalism

Trump will arrive in Pittsburgh days after police say 46-year-old Robert Bowers opened fire at the Tree of Life synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood. On a day when mourners are attending the first of many funerals, the president and first lady are expected to visit with first responders and the families of victims.

But the president’s mission to console and evoke a sense of unity has been complicated by some of the words he has used on the campaign trail. Thousands signed a letter this week written by Pittsburgh’s Jewish leaders indicating that the president would not be welcome in the city until he firmly disavows white nationalists.

"For the past three years your words and your policies have emboldened a growing white nationalist movement," the letter said. "You yourself called the murderer evil, but [the] violence is the direct culmination of your influence.”

Those concerns have followed Trump for months. After claiming “both sides” were to blame for the deadly protests in Charlottesville last year in which neo-Nazis chanted “Jews will not replace us,” even some senior officials inside the White House said the president needed to “do better” in condemning hate groups.

Trump has lashed out at the news media, saying "dishonest" reporting was creating divisions. And animosity within the Jewish community toward Trump is not universally held: Tree of Life Rabbi Jeffrey Myers said he would welcome the president’s visit.

Asked about Trump’s handling of the shooting, Greenblatt said he believes the president has been “crystal clear and extremely strong about what he said” about not tolerating anti-Semitism or political violence.

Greenblatt and Avi Berkowitz, deputy assistant to the president, arrived in Pittsburgh on Sunday. They attended a vigil that evening with thousands of people from different religions. On Monday, they visited Jewish schools. Greenblatt met with Ron Dermer, the Israeli ambassador to the U.S., and Israeli politician Naftali Bennett.

Though he initially planned to speak at Hillel Academy, a private Orthodox Jewish day school in the neighborhood where the shooting occurred, school officials said they didn’t want to subject students to speeches.

Instead, Greenblatt attended morning prayers and spoke with students and staff individually.

Rabbi Sam Weinberg, principal at Hillel Academy, said Greenblatt’s presence was “very low key” and “very apolitical.” Greenblatt's message as he wandered the halls was that “the world Jewish community” was grieving with Pittsburgh, according to Weinberg.

“He didn’t come with a photographer,” Weinberg said, adding that Greenblatt asked permission before noting his visit on Twitter. “I found him to be very sensitive.”

For a top aide in the inner circle of Trump’s plans to broker peace in the Middle East, Greenblatt had a modest start to his work with the president’s political operation. Reporters from the Jewish press interviewing then-candidate Trump in early 2016 described a scene in which Trump unexpectedly summoned Greenblatt to his office to help him answer a question about how he would describe the West Bank.

“Jason, how would you respond to that?” Trump asked Greenblatt, according to a report of the exchange in The Forward.

Greenblatt, then a real-estate attorney who worked for Trump for nearly two decades, said he wouldn’t call the land “occupied territories” and advised against “getting hung up on terminology.”

Months later, Greenblatt was named special representative for international negotiations, and has worked closely with Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. Trump sent Greenblatt to Jerusalem in July following a crisis that erupted when three armed Arab-Israelis shot and killed two Israeli Druze police guarding the site known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary.

Since then he has repeatedly met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well as Arab leaders as the administration works toward a much-touted peace plan. The president said late last month that the document would be ready by early next year.

Greenblatt described his role of trying to bring "calm and understanding" to Pittsburgh as not altogether different from some of the work he's performed in the Mideast.

“When I came to Pittsburgh I had this big pit in my stomach,” he said. “But I’m leaving here strengthened, knowing that this is a strong community that works closely together."

