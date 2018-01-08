Who knew that a loving gesture from man’s best friend, could cause a horrific infection?

A man from Wisconsin started feeling sick June 27 and soon after, he went into septic shock.

The cause? Capnocytophaga Canimorsus

“It is a bacteria that the dog has in its saliva and it’s transmitted to humans by usually a bite or from the saliva of the animal," said Dr. Frank LoVecchio, Emergency Medicine Physician at Maricopa Medical Center.

Within days of being admitted to the hospital, Greg Manteufel had both of his feet amputated, and then both legs up to the kneecaps in addition to parts of his hands and half of both forearms.

“This bacteria goes into your system and when it goes into your system it begins to replicate and most likely what happens when you lose your limbs, it’s usually because the bacteria might cut off some blood supply to certain areas," said Dr. LoVecchio.

Now that you are looking at your dog differently, don’t worry, we can verify that the chances of you getting this are slim to none.

“This infection is extremely, extremely rare in the united states, there’s perhaps maybe one case per year," said Dr. LoVecchio.

Can you get this from a dog simply licking your skin without having an open wound?

“Zero chance of this happening. If a dog licks you and you don’t have an open wound, you will not get this infection," said Dr. LoVecchio.

Who is at risk?

“The people who usually succumb to this usually have another underlying condition. It’s not your typical healthy person that gets bitten by a dog or dog licks their wound that get this, even if the dog has the bacteria, most people can fight it," said Dr. LoVecchio.

It is important though to pay attention to how you are feeling though just in case.

“If you get bitten by a dog and you are doing well and then two to three days later you start to develop a headache, fever, pretty sick like the worst flu you’ve ever had, you should seek medical care," said Dr. LoVecchio.

For Manteufel, it’s still a long road to recovery. There is a GoFundMe page set up with a $100,000 goal.

