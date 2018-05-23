LONDON — An alleged supporter of the Islamic State group went on trial in London on Wednesday, accused of encouraging attacks on the school attended by 4-year-old Prince George of Cambridge.

Prosecutors say Husnain Rashid, 32, provided an "e-toolkit for terrorism" on an online channel he ran under the name the Lone Mujahid.

Prosecutor Annabel Darlow told a jury that Rashid used social media to encourage attacks on a range of targets, including "injecting poison into supermarket ice creams and targeting Prince George at his first school."

Prosecutors say one post included a photo of the prince, his school's address, a silhouette of a jihadi fighter and the message "even the royal family will not be left alone."

Rashid, a mosque teacher from Nelson in northwest England, was arrested Nov. 22 and accused of encouraging "lone wolf" attacks and providing advice on using bombs, chemicals and knives.

"He made numerous posts glorifying terrorist atrocities committed successfully against others and encouraging and inciting his readers to plan and commit more successful terror attacks of their own," Darlow said.

Rashid denies preparing terrorist acts, encouraging terrorism and disseminating a terrorist publication.

His trial at London's Woolwich Crown Court is expected to last six weeks.

Prince George, who turns 5 in July, is the third in line to the British throne and the great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II. He started preschool in September at Thomas's Battersea, the well-regarded private day school across the River Thames a few miles from his family's home in Kensington Palace in London.

George and his sister, Princess Charlotte, 3, served as pageboy and bridesmaid Saturday at the wedding of their uncle Prince Harry to American Meghan Markle, now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, at Windsor Castle.

Both children were captured in the official photographs of the wedding party, both sporting cheeky grins.  

