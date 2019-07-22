LONDON, UK — Kensington Palace has released three new photographs before Prince George's birthday.

The future king turns 6 on Monday. It's become a tradition for the palace to release snapshots taken by his mother Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge.

RELATED: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan share photos from baby Archie's christening day

In this undated photo released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Sunday, July 21, 2019, Britain's Prince George poses for a photo taken by his mother, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, in the garden of their home at Kensington Palace, London. Prince George will celebrate his sixth birthday on Monday, July 22. (The Duchess of Cambridge via AP)

AP

In two of the pictures George is seen with a big smile as he wears an English soccer jersey. The third shows him on a family holiday.

George is third in line for the throne behind his grandfather Prince Charles and his father Prince William.

He is a great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II.

In these undated photos released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Sunday, July 21, 2019, Britain's Prince George poses for a photo taken by his mother, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, in the garden of their home at Kensington Palace, London. Prince George will celebrate his sixth birthday on Monday, July 22. (The Duchess of Cambridge via AP)

AP

RELATED: One royal couple meets another: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry finally meet Beyoncé and Jay-Z

RELATED: Headbands make a comeback among royalty