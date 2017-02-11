White House from the north side, with top of Washington Monument visible behind it.

WASHINGTON -- White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be taking questions from the White House press corps on the one-year anniversary of the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Vice President Pence, President Trump and other White House officials collectively have a pointed message for Mueller: Finish the job.

"In the interest of the country, I think it’s time to wrap it up," Pence told NBC News late last week.

Thursday is also the day after Senate investigators released a transcript in which revealed Donald Trump Jr. said he couldn't remember who he talked to for 11 minutes when he called a blocked number after meeting with Russian agents in 2016.

USA TODAY is providing live coverage of the press briefing, which you can watch in the player above.

