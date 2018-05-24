The Medal of Honor

Carolyn Kaster, AP

President Trump will award the Medal of Honor to a Navy warrior who led a 2002 firefight and rescue mission atop a mountain in Afghanistan.

Britt K. Slabinski "repeatedly exposed himself to enemy fire as he engaged in a pitched, close-quarters firefight against the tenacious and more heavily armed enemy forces" of al Qaeda, said a White House announcement.

Slabinski, a Master Chief Special Warfare Operator (Sea, Air, and Land), led a reconnaissance team on a mission to a snow-covered, 10,000-foot mountaintop on March 4, 2002.

According to the White House, after an al Qeada attack upon landing,"Slabinski boldly rallied his remaining team and organized supporting assets for a daring assault back to the mountain peak in an attempt to rescue" a stranded teammate.

In a battle that lasted more than 14 hours, Slabinksi requested reinforcements, "stabilized casualties on his team and continued the fight against the enemy until the mountaintop was secured by the quick reaction force and his team was extracted," the White House statement said.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com