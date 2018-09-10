A Geo-Color satellite image of hurricane Michael provide by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Michael approaching the U.S. coast.

Hurricane Michael, which has blossomed from a tropical storm off Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula into a mighty threat to Florida and beyond, roared to Category 4 status Wednesday.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said it was too late for people in the immediate path of the storm to flee.

"The time to evacuate coastal areas has come and gone," Scott said at a news conference Wednesday. "If you are in an inland county you might have one more chance to evacuate, but only if local officials say it is safe."

Scott said 1,000 search and rescue personnel were ready to respond as soon as Michael passes. Another 3,500 National Guard members were also ready to deploy, he said.

Brock Long, administrator at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, warned that the brutal storm would "stay intact" as a hurricane as it roars through the Florida Panhandle and through parts of Alabama and Georgia. Long said the storm could leave wide swaths of the region powerless for weeks.

