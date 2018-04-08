In this June 30, 2018, file photo, the Patriot Prayer group holds a rally and march in Portland, Ore., amid a protest by anti-fascist groups.

Mark Graves, The Oregonian, AP

Counter-demonstrators are ready to confront members of the right-wing group Patriot Prayer during a "freedom march" in Portland, Oregon.

Saturday's rally comes five weeks after members of the same group violently clashed with anti-fascist activists in downtown Portland, prompting police to declare a riot and revoke permits.

"I continue to strongly reject the idea that violence or hate speech are legitimate means to a political end," Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said ahead of Saturday's march.

There is heavy police presence around the event, which was organized by Joey Gibson, leader of the Patriot Prayer group and a long-shot Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in the state of Washington.

