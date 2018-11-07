In July, we've covered everything from how to get the best deals on Amazon Prime Day to tips on creating and publishing an e-book and we previewed the new website with Netflix's Phil Rosenthal on Talking Tech, USA TODAY's daily, seven-days-a-week podcast. You can listen to Talking Tech on Stitcher, Apple or Google Podcasts or wherever you enjoy online audio.

Here are the July Talking Tech episodes.

—Hey Google, who is no. 2 in accuracy, Siri or Alexa? Surprise answer on the podcast.

—What's on Netflix in August?: USA TODAY's Carly Mallenbaum joins Talking Tech to preview what's new on the streaming service.

—Flippy the hamburger flipping robot has a new gig--@Dodger stadium.

—Test ride: taking a spin on those crazy new SEgway e-Skates.

—Tech #101: Using licensed music in your videos is a big no-no.

—Meet 9 startups Amazon enlisted to help Alexa.

—Would you buy a product that expired within a year? Tile's bluetooth problem.

—Inside Fortnite, Inc. Laura Mandaro fills in for Jefferson Graham on Talking Tech and gets the skinny from USA TODAY's Eli Blumenthal on the video game sensation of 2018.

—"Alexa, how do you report on connected speakers?" USA TODAY tech editor Laura Mandaro takes the microphone, to ask Jefferson Graham to go behind the scenes on reporting USA TODAY stories about Alexa.

—What's with all those 1 star reviews for Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick on Amazon?

—Flying cars: All about plans to bring moving vehicles over your heads in the near future.

—We get letters. Some of the pitches are crazy--we get fan mail too. Listen.

—This is worse than Facebook's data scandal. Zuck on why Holocaust and Sandy Hook deniers deserve to not be banned from the social network.

—What Google's $5 billion fine by the EU means to you.

—How to fix Netflix: The video streamer picked up fewer new subscribers in the quarter than expected, causing many analysts to wonder whether Netflix has peaked. We know the problem--too much undistinguished programming, and propose an easy solution.

—It's time to quit Amazon NOW. Face it, after the disaster of Prime Day, we need to switch our love to other e-tailers. Amazon can't keep up with us. It's just too popular. So for the sake of the Internet, give Target, B&H and others a try, we argue on today's show.

—Prime Day kicked off with a thud, and deals for non-Amazon products are pretty uninspiring. But if you want a new Echo speaker, you know where to go.

—Amazon Prime Day is here. Everything you need to know about the made-up sale day is on this edition of the podcast.

—The comedy of Twitter with Mike Reiss of the Simpsons. Reiss explains the art of writing tweets as comedy, and reads some of his best humorous tweets on #TalkingTech. Stay tuned for part 2 of our conversation as well.

—Apple's refreshed Mac computers. Two new, very pricey and powerful MacBook Pros have just been unveiled by Apple. But what do consumers do if they don't want to drop $1,800 or $2,400? We've got the scoop.

—Breaking news: Facebook looks to news stars from CNN, Fox and ABC to dilute stain from 2016 Russian meddling with the social network. Will it do the trick?

—How bad is UNREAL Mobile's $10 monthly wireless plan? Surprisingly good.

—How Selfies changed a Hollywood neighborhood forever. Just try to find a place to park near the Hollywood Sign.

—IOS App Store @10: How apps have changed our lives.

—How to prevent Google from knowing everything about you.

—Five tips for how to create an e-book. KTLA-TV's Rich DeMuro offers what he learned from putting together his new book about the iPhone.

—101 Tips for getting more from your iPhone. Rich DeMuro, the KTLA-TV consumer tech reporter.

—Phil Rosenthal, the host of Netflix's "Somebody Feed Phil," previews his new website and the second season of his online show.

—The iPhone may get new colors in the fall. Who's ready for blue, gold and yellow?

—How to get the best deals for Amazon's Prime Day. The made-up holiday is July 16th.

—Facebook is the most downloaded app ever. What else made the list?

—How to take great travel photos. We explain.

—What's streaming on Netflix and Amazon in July.

—Tips on how to take great fireworks shots on the 4th of July. Hold this one in your pocket for 2019.

