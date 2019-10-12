RENO, Nev. — A 73-year-old Arizona man jailed in Reno and named by Nevada’s attorney general as the suspect in several slayings of women in Nevada 40 years ago.

DNA shows other people had contact with the one woman he's charged with killing.

Defense attorney David Houston said Monday that DNA from Julia Woodward’s clothing might only show that Charles Gary Sullivan had contact with Woodward in 1979, not that he killed her.

Houston says prosecutors tainted the grand jury with testimony about Sullivan’s conviction in an unrelated 2007 California sex attack.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford declined to comment.

