Las Vegas Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Friday that an investigation into the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history shows no evidence of conspiracy or a second gunman.

During a country music festival on Oct. 1, 2017, 58 people were killed and hundreds were injured in the deadly rampage.

The gunfire came from 32nd-floor windows into a crowd of 22,000 people at the Route 91 Harvest Festival across Las Vegas Boulevard.

Screams and pleas for help, descriptions of people falling amid rapid gunfire, and breathless questions about what to do next emerged in June in 911 audio made public by Las Vegas police.

Shots fired! Shots fired! Hurry!” a woman screams, crying as a dispatcher asks where she is and the call disconnects. The dispatcher calls back and another woman answers.

“Machine guns are being fired into the Route 91 festival,” she says. “It’s coming from above, I would assume from the Mandalay Bay side over by the Luxor.”

