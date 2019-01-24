WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — With a shortage of candy conversation hearts expected this Valentine season, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is showing America just how CRAZY 4 U they are by introducing Valentine “Conversation Doughnuts.”

The doughnuts are topped with than a dozen new and traditional edible phrases, including “DM ME,” “ALL THE FEELS,” and “BE MINE.”

“Finding the right word can be like, I don’t know….hard. But eating a doughnut is easy. So, we printed the right words on the doughnuts for you so you can’t mess this up,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme’s Valentine Conversation Doughnuts will be available Jan. 30 through Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14 at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S. Click here to find a shop near you.

The company that made the popular conversation heart candies, that we all associate with Valentine's Day went bankrupt last year..