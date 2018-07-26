Airlines constantly tweak their schedules, trying to find profitable new routes or pulling the plug on ones that have underperformed. Airports and communities court these new services.

There are dozens of changes to airline routes each month. Here's a look at some of the most interesting:

Steel City to Londontown, no stops

British Airways is adding Pittsburgh to its route map, news that continues a string of air-service victories for the once-struggling Pittsburgh International Airport.

British Airways' Pittsburgh service begins April 2, when the carrier will launch a schedule of four weekly flights to its main hub at London Heathrow. The airline will operate the year-round service on its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners.  

The move brings British Airways back to a city it last served in 1999 and gives Pittsburgh its first nonstop service to London since 2004. 

The new British Airways route continues a run of good news for the airport, which had seen flight and passenger numbers decline in the decade since US Airways (now part of American) dropped the city as a hub in 2004.

The number of nonstop destinations airlines fly from the airport has nearly doubled  since 2015. Pittsburgh has added two new routes to Europe – WOW Air to Reykjavik, Iceland, and Condor Airlines to Frankfurt, Germany – addressing what had long been a priority for the airport. 

PICTURES: A look at British Airways (story continues below)

British Airways in photos
01 / 38
A British Airways aircraft taxis past other BA planes at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport in London on July 30, 2010.
02 / 38
A British Airways passenger jet takes off from Terminal 5 at London Heathrow Airport on Oct. 29, 2010.
03 / 38
A British Airways Airbus A380 aircraft performs its demonstration flight during the first day of the 50th Paris Air Show on June 17, 2013.
04 / 38
A British Airways 747 prepares to depart London's Heathrow Airport on March 19, 2010.
05 / 38
British Airways planes at London Heathrow on May 17, 2010.
06 / 38
A staff member cleans the windows of a British Airways A380 at Le Bourget airport, near Paris, during the 50th International Paris Air show on June 18, 2013.
07 / 38
A British Airways Airbus A380 lands at Heathrow Airport on July 4, 2013.
08 / 38
A British Airways kumbo jet takes off over a row of houses near London Heathrow Airport on Aug. 16, 2006.
09 / 38
Airline staff wave flags at the arrival of a British Airways Airbus A380 at Heathrow Airport in London on July 4, 2013.
10 / 38
Georgia May Jagger poses next to a new British Airways A380 double decker aircraft at Manston Airport on July 21, 2013, in Manston, England.
11 / 38
A British Airways Airbus A380 aircraft performs its demonstration flight during the first day of the 50th Paris Air Show on June 17, 2013.
12 / 38
British Airways planes at Heathrow Airport on Aug. 11, 2005.
13 / 38
Tails of British Airways planes seen at London Heathrow on May 21, 2010.
14 / 38
Then-British Airways CEO Willie Walsh poses in front of a Boeing 747-400 at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport's Terminal Seven on May 21, 2008.
15 / 38
A French Airforce Rafale fighter jet performs its demonstration flight within view of a British Airways Airbus A380 tail at the Paris Air Show on June 17, 2013.
16 / 38
A British Airways Airbus A380 prepares to land after performing its demonstration flight, at the 50th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris on June 18, 2013.
17 / 38
A man watches as a British Airways 747 lands at London's Heathrow Airport on Jan. 10, 2011.
18 / 38
A British Airways Airbus A380, right, takes off in front of an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner during the first day of the 50th Paris Air Show on June 17, 2013.
19 / 38
A British Airways lands at Heathrow Airport in London Friday, Oct. 29, 2010.
20 / 38
British Airways 747s at Heathrow Airport on Aug. 1, 2008.
21 / 38
A worker inspects a British Airways Concorde at Heathrow airport in London on Jan. 16, 2001. The jet has since been retired.
22 / 38
The 787 flying British Airways' inaugural nonstop flight from London to Austin arrives at Austin Bergstrom International Airport on March 3, 2014.
23 / 38
British Airways Concorde flight Speedbird 001 leaves London's Heathrow Airport, in this Nov. 22, 2002 photo. The Concorde has since been retired.
24 / 38
British airways planes at Terminal 5 at London Heathrow on Jan. 21, 2013.
25 / 38
British Airways planes at London Heathrow Airport's Terminal 5 on July 14, 2011.
26 / 38
British Airways Boeing 747's are shown at London Heathrow Airport's Terminal 5 on July 14, 2011.
27 / 38
A general view of the new Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport prior to its official opening on March 14, 2008 in London.
28 / 38
The British Airways Concorde lands at at Logan International Airport in Boston on Oct. 8, 2003, as part of its farewell tour.
29 / 38
An OpenSkies Boeing 757 on the ground at Washington Dulles International Airport on March 25, 2010. OpenSkies is an all-business-class subsidiary of British Airways.
30 / 38
This August 2008 file photo shows British Midland Airways (bmi) aircraft parked at London's Heathrow Airport. British Airways acquired bmi and folded the unit into its own brand.
31 / 38
The tail of a British Airways Boeing 747 aircraft is seen through the window of an adjacent plane at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 5 on Feb. 21, 2012.
32 / 38
A view of a British Airways plane flying past the moon over day four of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships on June 28, 2012.
33 / 38
Georgia May Jagger poses inside an engine of a British Airways 777 airliner on April 3, 2013, in Sydney, Australia.
34 / 38
Visitors watch as a British Airways Airbus A380 performs its demonstration flight, at the 50th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris on June 18, 2013.
35 / 38
In this publicity shot from British Airways, Sex and the City star Kristin Davis enjoys a cup of tea in the first-class cabin on the new Airbus A380.
36 / 38
In this Feb. 20, 2014, publicity shot from British Airways, model Jerry Hall is lifted by BA crew during a photoshoot promoting BA's launch of flights to Austin.
37 / 38
In this Feb. 20, 2014, publicity shot, model Jerry Hall poses on board a British Airways 787 Dreamliner during a photoshoot to promote BA's new London-Austin route.
38 / 38
The Manhattan skyline is visible behind blowing snow around a British Airways aircraft after a major blizzard at Newark Liberty International Airport on Dec. 27, 2010.

United dropping ultralong L.A. route

United Airlines will drop its Los Angeles-Singapore service on Oct. 26, ending a route that had been the longest ever flown by a U.S. carrier. 

United will shift that flight north to its hub in San Francisco. The carrier already flies nonstop between San Francisco and Singapore, but it will move to twice-daily service there the day after its L.A.-Singapore route ends. 

United claimed the change was to better serve customers by giving them additional flexibility. United will now offer morning and evening departures on both sides of its Singapore-San Francisco service. 

United, however, will maintain its title for having the longest flight of any U.S. airline. United’s existing flight between Houston Bush Intercontinental and Sydney – currently the second-longest route for a U.S. carrier – will move to the top spot once United’s LAX-Singapore route ends. 

United launches first international route on 'stretch' Dreamliner
01 / 12
United's new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner at LAX's Terminal 7, gate 74, on Oct. 26, 2014 prior to launching nonstop service to Melbourne, Australia.
02 / 12
Crew pose for a themed picture at Los Angeles International on Oct. 26, 2014, ahead of the launch of United's new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner service to Melbourne, Australia.
03 / 12
A passenger boards United Flight 98 on Oct. 26, 2014 at LAX. It was United's inaugural flight to Melbourne on the airline's new 787-9 Dreamliner.
04 / 12
Young BusinessElite passengers on United's new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner for the carrier’s launch of service between Los Angeles and Melbourne, Australia, on Oct. 26, 2014.
05 / 12
The factory roll-out of United Airlines' first Boeing 787-9 on April 8, 2014, at Boeing's production line in Everett, Wash.
06 / 12
United representatives and Australian officials perform a ribbon cutting for the launch of the airline's new nonstop Dreamliner service to Melbourne on Oct. 26, 2014.
07 / 12
BusinessElite passengers are given pre-departure drinks after boarding United's new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner for the carrier’s launch of service between Los Angeles and Melbourne, Australia, on Oct. 26, 2014.
08 / 12
Passengers board United's BusinessFirst cabin on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner for the launch of the airline's new nonstop service from LAX to Melbourne, Australia, on Oct. 26, 2014.
09 / 12
Dave Hilfman, United's SVP of Worldwide Sales, welcomes customers, officials and employees to the launch of the airline's new nonstop Dreamliner service to Melbourne, Australia, on Oct. 26, 2014.
10 / 12
This undated file photo provided by United shows one a United 787-9 taking off on a Boeing test flight from Boeing's production line facility in Everett, Wash.
11 / 12
Passengers board United's new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner at LAX's Terminal 7, gate 74, on Oct. 26, 2014 prior to the launch of the airline’s nonstop service to Melbourne, Australia.
12 / 12
A passenger is welcomed at Los Angeles International on Oct. 26, 2014, as she boards United's new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner service to Melbourne, Australia.

Singapore fills United's void in L.A.

Los Angeles won’t be without nonstop Singapore service for long. 

Just two weeks after United said it would end its L.A.-Singapore flights, Singapore Airlines confirmed its plans to add its own service between the cities.  

Singapore’s service will begin Nov. 2, when it deploys its new Airbus A350-900ULR (ultralong-range) jet on the route. Service begins with three flights a week but will move to daily service Nov. 9.

Singapore’s A350-900ULRs will not have any standard economy seats. The airline, regularly lauded as one of the world’s most luxurious carriers, is configuring its new ULR versions of the A350 with 67 lie-flat business-class seats and 94 recliner seats in premium economy. 

If Singapore’s A350-900ULRs sound familiar, there’s good reason. Singapore announced to great fanfare in May that it would use the planes to reinstate nonstop service between Singapore and Newark Liberty in New Jersey. Once that route resumes in October, it will be the world’s longest airline flight by distance (about 9,535 miles). Flight time is scheduled for 18 hours, 45 minutes on the Singapore-bound leg. 

TODAY IN THE SKYThe world's 25 longest airline flights, 2018 (story continues below)

World's 25 longest airline flights - 2018
01 / 26
What's the world's longest regularly schedule airline flight? Singapore will take the title in October, but these are the world's 25 longest (by miles) in the schedules for June 2018.
02 / 26
No. 25: New York JFK-Johannesburg (7,969 miles); South African Airways (Airbus A340-600); Maximum block time of 15 hours, 40 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
03 / 26
No. 24: Boston-Hong Kong (7,970 miles); Cathay Pacific (Boeing 777-300ER); Maximum block time of 16 hours, 5 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
04 / 26
No. 23: New York JFK-Guangzhou, China (8,002 miles); China Southern (Boeing 777-300ER); Maximum block time of 16 hours, 5 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
05 / 26
No. 22: Shanghai-Mexico City (8,026 miles*); Aeromexico (Boeing 787-8); Maximum block time of 15 hours, 45 minutes. (* = Only the eastbound flight operates non-stop; the westbound flight from Mexico City makes a stop in Tijuana, Mexico, en route to Shanghai; Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
06 / 26
No. 21: Dallas/Fort Worth-Dubai (8,040 miles); Emirates (Boeing 777-300ER); Maximum block time of 16 hours. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
07 / 26
No. 20: Houston Bush Intercontinental-Doha (8,048 miles); Qatar Airways (Boeing 777-200LR); Maximum block time of 15 hours, 40 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
08 / 26
No. 19: Newark-Hong Kong (8,065 miles); Cathay Pacific (Airbus A350) and United Airlines (Boeing 777-200); Maximum block time of 15 hours, 55 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
09 / 26
No. 18: New York JFK-Hong Kong (8,072 miles); Cathay Pacific (Boeing 777-300ER); Maximum block time of 16 hours. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
10 / 26
No. 17: San Francisco-Dubai (8,103 miles); Emirates (Airbus A380); Maximum block time of 15 hours, 50 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
11 / 26
No. 16: Dallas/Fort Worth-Hong Kong (8,123 miles); American Airlines (Boeing 777-300ER); Maximum block time of 16 hours, 20 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
12 / 26
No. 15: Houston Bush Intercontinental-Dubai (8,168 miles); Emirates (Airbus A380); Maximum block time of 16 hours, 15 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
13 / 26
No. 14: Vancouver-Melbourne (8,192 miles); Air Canada (Boeing 787-9); Maximum block time of 16 hours, 15 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
14 / 26
No. 13: Toronto-Manila (8,221 miles); Philippine Airlines (Boeing 777-300; Maximum block time of 16 hours, 25 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
15 / 26
No. 12: Los Angeles-Doha (8,306 miles); Qatar Airways (Boeing 777-200LR; Maximum block time of 16 hours, 5 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
16 / 26
No. 11: Los Angeles-Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (8,332 miles); Saudia (Boeing 777-300; Maximum block time of 16 hours, 10 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
17 / 26
No. 10: Los Angeles-Dubai (8,339 miles); Emirates (Airbus A380); Block time of 16 hours. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
18 / 26
No. 9: Los Angeles-Abu Dhabi (8,390 miles); Etihad (Boeing 777-300ER); Maximum block time of 16 hours, 30 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
19 / 26
No. 8: Atlanta-Johannesburg (8,439 miles); Delta Air Lines (Boeing 777-200LR); Maximum block time of 16 hours, 1 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
20 / 26
No. 7: San Francisco-Singapore (8,446 miles); United Airlines (Boeing 787-9) and ; Singapore Airlines (Airbus A350); Maximum block time of 16 hours, 20 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
21 / 26
No. 6: Dallas/Fort Worth-Sydney (8,578 miles); Qantas (Airbus A380); Maximum block time of 17 hours, 15 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
22 / 26
No. 5: Houston Bush Intercontinental-Sydney (8,596 miles); United Airlines (Boeing 787-9); Maximum block time of 17 hours, 20 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
23 / 26
No. 4: Los Angeles-Singapore (8,770 miles); United Airlines (Boeing 787-9); Maximum block time of 15 hours, 5 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
24 / 26
No. 3: Auckland-Dubai (8,824 miles); Emirates (Airbus A380); Block time of 17 hours, 5 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
25 / 26
No. 2: Perth-London Heathrow (9,009 miles); Qantas (Boeing 787-9); Maximum block time of 17 hours, 20 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)
26 / 26
1/18/18 6:26:10 PM -- New York JFK airport, NY -- Flight attendants greet the passengers on the Boeing 777. No. 1: Auckland-Doha (9,032 miles); Qatar Airways (Boeing 777-200LR); Maximum block time of 17 hours, 40 minutes. (Data source: OAG, gcmap.com, airlines)

  

European budget airline lands at Washington Dulles

Primera Air, one of the newest European budget airlines to tackle the U.S. market, will land at Washington Dulles International Airport next month. 

The carrier will fly from Washington to London’s Stansted Airport, located about 35 miles north of the city’s financial district. Starting Aug. 22, Primera will fly five flights a week on Airbus A321neo narrowbody jets configured with 16 premium economy seats and 182 in standard coach.

Washington Dulles becomes the third U.S. airport for Primera, which already flies from Boston and Newark Liberty. From those airports, Primera flies to both London Stansted and Paris Charles de Gaulle. 

TODAY IN THE SKYU.S. airports with budget airline flights to Europe (story continues below)

U.S. airports with budget airline flights to Europe
01 / 30
Looking for a flight on one of Europe's new set of long-haul low-cost carriers? Scroll through for a complete list of routes flown by those airlines. Remember, some routes are seasonal.
02 / 30
AUSTIN: Norwegian Air (London Gatwick)
03 / 30
BALTIMORE/WASHINGTON (BWI): WOW (Reykjavik)
04 / 30
BOSTON: Norwegian Air (London Gatwick, Paris Charles de Gaulle); LEVEL (Barcelona); Primera (London Stansted; Paris Charles de Gaulle)
05 / 30
CHICAGO O’HARE: Norwegian Air (London Gatwick); WOW (Reykjavik)
06 / 30
CINCINNATI: WOW (Reykjavik)
07 / 30
CLEVELAND: WOW (Reykjavik)
08 / 30
DALLAS/FORTH WORTH: WOW (Reykjavik)
09 / 30
DENVER: Norwegian Air (London Gatwick, Paris Charles de Gaulle)
10 / 30
DETROIT: WOW (Reykjavik)
11 / 30
FORT LAUDERDALE: Norwegian Air (Barcelona, Copenhagen, London Gatwick, Oslo Paris Charles de Gaulle, Stockholm)
12 / 30
LAS VEGAS: Norwegian Air (London Gatwick)
13 / 30
LOS ANGELES: Norwegian Air (Barcelona, Copenhagen, London Gatwick, Madrid, Oslo, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Rome, Stockholm); WOW (Reykjavik); LEVEL (Barcelona); XL Airways (Paris Charles de Gaulle)
14 / 30
MIAMI: XL Airways (Paris Charles de Gaulle)
15 / 30
NEW YORK JFK: Norwegian Air (Amsterdam, Copenhagen, London Gatwick, Madrid, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Oslo, Stockholm); WOW (Reykjavik); XL Airways (Paris Charles de Gaulle)
16 / 30
NEWARK LIBERTY: Norwegian Air (Barcelona, Paris Orly, Rome); WOW (Reykjavik); LEVEL (Paris Orly); Primera (Birmingham, England; London Stansted; Paris Charles de Gaulle)
17 / 30
NEWBURGH/STEWART, N.Y.: Norwegian Air (Belfast, Northern Ireland; Bergen, Norway; Dublin; Edinburgh; Shannon, Ireland)
18 / 30
OAKLAND: Norwegian Air (Barcelona, Copenhagen, London Gatwick, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Rome, Oslo, Stockholm); LEVEL (Barcelona)
19 / 30
ORLANDO: Norwegian Air (Copenhagen, London Gatwick, Oslo, Paris Charles de Gaulle)
20 / 30
PITTSBURGH: WOW (Reykjavik)
21 / 30
PROVIDENCE: Norwegian Air (Belfast, Northern Ireland; Cork, Ireland; Dublin; Edinburgh; Shannon, Ireland)
22 / 30
ST. LOUIS: WOW (Reykjavik)
23 / 30
SAN FRANCISCO: WOW (Reykjavik); French Bee (Paris Orly); XL Airways (Paris Charles de Gaulle)
24 / 30
SEATTLE: Norwegian Air (London Gatwick)
25 / 30
WASHINGTON DULLES: Primera (London Stansted)
26 / 30
NORWEGIAN AIR: By far the biggest of the new European low-cost carriers, Norwegian flies a staggering 53 routes to Europe from 14 U.S. airports that range in size from Newburgh, N.Y., to Los Angeles. With a mix of Boeing 787 Dreamliners and Boeing 737s, Norwegian has the most diverse set of options for U.S. fliers. It offers some point-to-point routes (like Newburgh-Bergen) as well as connections through bigger airports like London Stansted, Oslo and Paris.
27 / 30
WOW AIR: WOW Air as grown at a staggering rate since it first began flying from the USA in 2015. It now flies from 13 U.S. airports, including just-launched service from airports in Cleveland, Cincinnati, Detroit and St. Louis. All of WOW’s U.S. flights are to its hub near Reykjavik, where connections are available to more than 20 European destinations. Flights from Iceland to India will provide a new option starting in December 2018.
28 / 30
Primera Air: One of the latest no-frills budget outfits to set its sights on the U.S., the Latvian-headquartered company began its first U.S. flights in 2018. Using Airbus A321 narrowbody jets, Primera already flies from Boston and Newark and will add several new routes this year, including new London service from London.
29 / 30
FRENCH BEE: One of the newest European low-cost carriers to try the U.S., this airline – formerly known as French Blue – so far flies from only U.S. city: San Francisco. From there, it flies both to Paris Orly as well as to Tahiti in the South Pacific. Fares on the San Francisco-Paris leg are advertised for as low as $189 each way.
30 / 30
LEVEL: This the low-cost airline set up by the parent company of British Airways and Iberia. Following the strategy of “if you can’t beat them, then join them,” LEVEL is meant to help BA and Iberia blunt the expansion of their budget rivals.

    

Frontier looks south

Frontier Airlines is expanding its footprint in the South, announcing three new destinations in the region and an expansion at North Carolina’s Raleigh/Durham airport. 

The new cities joining Frontier’s network are Huntsville, Alabama; Jackson, Mississippi; and Lafayette, Louisiana. From each of the new cities, the “ultra low-cost carrier” will offer seasonal service to both Denver and Orlando. The various routes will launch between Oct. 5 and Oct. 24.

Frontier also turned to North Carolina for growth, announcing six additional routes from  Raleigh/Durham International Airport (RDU). 

The new flights – all seasonal – will give RDU non-stop connections on Frontier to Cancun, Mexico; Fort Myers, Florida; Montego Bay, Jamaica; Phoenix; Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic; and West Palm Beach, Florida. 

All six routes will begin in November, with Frontier saying it will now offer either seasonal or year-round service from RDU to 27 different nonstop destinations.  

JetBlue: New flights to Mexico City 

JetBlue’s new routes to Mexico City from New York JFK and Boston are now on sale.

The routes – each set to launch Oct. 25 – will augment JetBlue’s existing service to Mexico City from both Fort Lauderdale and Orlando in Florida. On the new routes from Boston and New York, JetBlue will offer one daily round-trip flight on Airbus A320 aircraft.

Frontier Airlines debuts at Washington Dulles
01 / 14
Frontier Flight 1337 from Minneaspolis/St. Paul marked Frontier's first arrival to Washington Dulles (Aug. 19, 2014).
02 / 14
Frontier Flight 1337, Frontier's inaugural arrival to Washington Dulles International, receives a water-cannon salute after arriving from Minneapolis/St. Paul on Aug. 19, 2014.
03 / 14
Welcome signs to the entrances to Dulles airport informed visitors about the airport's newest airline. (Aug 19, 2014).
04 / 14
Frontier-themed cake and cupcakes awaited Frontier's first Dulles passengers on Aug. 19, 2014.
05 / 14
Frontier Airlines is known for the animals that adorn its tails. Bugsy the Tree Frog graced the Airbus A320 that Frontier used for its inaugural flight to Washington Dulles on Aug. 19, 2014.
06 / 14
Frontier touts its new D.C. service at Washington Dulles on Aug. 19, 2014. Among the promotional items was a raffle for a year's worth of free flights.
07 / 14
Frontier touts its new D.C. service at Washington Dulles on Aug. 19, 2014. Among the promotional items was a raffle for a year's worth of free flights.
08 / 14
A fire response vehicle prepares to give Frontier's inaugural arrival from Minneapolis a water-cannon salute on Aug. 19, 2014. Such a greeting is common for new airline service.
09 / 14
Reporters and airline officials await the arrival of Frontier's inaugural Dulles flight on Aug. 19, 2014.
10 / 14
Frontier Flight 1337 from Minneaspolis/St. Paul marked Frontier's first arrival to Washington Dulles (Aug. 19, 2014).
11 / 14
Frontier's inaugural arrival from Minneapolis gets a customary water-cannon salute on Aug. 19, 2014.
12 / 14
Frontier Flight 1337 from Minneaspolis/St. Paul marked Frontier's first arrival to Washington Dulles (Aug. 19, 2014).
13 / 14
JoAnne Collins of Reston, Va., was the lucky winner for Frontier's 'free year of flights.' Collins was bound for Atlanta on Frontier's inaugural Dulles departure. (Aug. 19, 2014)
14 / 14
Passengers head to Frontier's Dulles airport ticket counters on the carrier's first day of operation at the airport (Aug. 19, 2014).
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com