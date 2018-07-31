WASHINGTON – Despite past clashes with President Donald Trump, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly has agreed to stay on through the 2020 election, an administration official said Tuesday.

Kelly, who just hit the one-year mark, told staff members Monday that Trump asked him to keep the job for the duration of his first term, and he accepted.

A senior administration official confirmed Kelly's announcement, first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Trump has clashed with Kelly periodically since he appointed him to replace his first chief of staff, Reince Priebus.

The president has chafed at Kelly's attempts to restrict access to him by his friends and favored aides; Kelly has chafed at Trump's efforts to go around him by taking meetings and making decisions without his input.

Trump reportedly sounded out friends about possible replacements for Kelly, while the former Marine general talked about retirement from the White House.

But relations between the two have improved in recent months amid signs that Kelly plans to stay on, aides said.

A look at John Kelly, President Trump's chief of staff
01 / 29
Kelly listens as Trump speaks to the media during a meeting in the Oval Office on Oct. 19, 2017.
02 / 29
Kelly pauses during the daily news briefing at the White House on Oct. 12, 2017.
03 / 29
Kelly and Trump take part in a meeting with senior military leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House on Oct. 5, 2017.
04 / 29
President Trump gestures while speaking about tax reform on Aug. 30, 2017, in Springfield, Mo.
05 / 29
Trump gives a thumbs-up as he walks across the South Lawn of the White House on March 15, 2017, before boarding Marine One.
06 / 29
Kelly, White House staff secretary Rob Porter and senior adviser Jared Kushner walk to Marine One prior to departure from the South Lawn of the White House on Aug. 4, 2017.
07 / 29
Kelly listens as President Trump speaks during a rally in Huntington, W.Va., on Aug. 3, 2017.
08 / 29
09 / 29
10 / 29
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly speaks with a Coast Guardsman from the military branch's new California-based Maritime Safety and Security Team after viewing a training demonstration aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Aspen on Thursday, July 20, 2017.
11 / 29
Kelly shakes hands with Mexican Secretary of the Interior Miguel Angel Osorio Chong during a press conference in Mexico City on July 7, 2017.
12 / 29
Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly speaks about immigration enforcement legislation during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, June 29, 2017.
13 / 29
Kelly prepares to announce new aviation security measures for overseas airports during a speech on global aviation security at the Center for a New American Security's Annual National Security Conference in Washington on June 28, 2017.
14 / 29
Kelly reads his notes in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building during American Technology Council meetings in Washington on June 19, 2017.
15 / 29
Newly naturalized citizens watch a video presentation featuring Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly during a naturalization ceremony on June 19, 2017, in San Francisco, Calif.
16 / 29
Kelly testifies during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on June 6, 2017.
17 / 29
Kelly and Haitian President Jovenel Moise hold a meeting in Port-au-Prince on May 31, 2017.
18 / 29
President Trump stands with Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly and Vice President Mike Pence after laying flowers on the grave of Kelly's son, First Lieutenant Robert Kelly, at Arlington National Cemetery on May 29, 2017 in Arlington, Virginia. Lt. Kelly was killed in 2010 while leading a patrol in Afghanistan. On July 28, 2017, President Trump announced via Twitter that his Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly would replace Reince Priebus as White House chief of staff.
19 / 29
Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly speaks about aviation security at Washington Reagan National Airport with federal security director Kerwin Wilson on May 26, 2017.
20 / 29
Kelly is greeted by Rep. John Carter, R-Texas, prior to a House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security hearing on May 24, 2017.
21 / 29
Vice President Pence, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster, White House Senior Advisor and son-in-law to the president Jared Kushner and Press Secretary Sean Spicer attend a news conference with President Trump and Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos in the East Room of the White House May 18, 2017 in Washington, DC.
22 / 29
President Trump speaks witih Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly during the US Coast Guard Academy Commencement Ceremony in New London, Conn. on May 17, 2017.
23 / 29
Kelly speaks in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House on May 2, 2017.
24 / 29
Department of Homeland Security John Kelly and Attorney General Jeff Sessions speak to the media during a tour of the border and immigrant detention operations at Brown Field Station on April 21, 2017, in Otay Mesa, Calif. Secretary Kelly and Attorney General Sessions are on the second leg of a tour together this week after visiting El Paso and were joined by U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.
25 / 29
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly speaks during a forum 'Home & Away: Threats to America and the Department of Homeland Security response,' on April 18, 2017, at George Washington University in Washington.
26 / 29
Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly (R), Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (L) and Attorney General Jeff Sessions prepare to give remarks related to a reconstituted travel ban during a news conference at the U.S. Customs and Borders Protection headquarters, on March 6, 2017 in Washington, DC. Earlier in the day President Trump signed an executive order that excluded Iraq from the blacklisted countries but continues to block entry to the U.S. for citizens of Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Iran, Libya and Yemen. Kelly, Tillerson and Sessions left the news conference without taking questions.
27 / 29
Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly speaks at a news conference as vehicles enter the United States from Mexico at the San Ysidro Port of Entry on Feb. 10, 2017 in San Diego, Calif.
28 / 29
John F. Kelly, nominee for Secretary of Homeland Security, appears before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Jan 10, 2017 in Washington, DC.
29 / 29
President-elect Donald Trump talks to media as he stands with retired Marine Gen. John Kelly at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J. on Nov. 20, 2016.
