Sony Setiawan speaks to journalists at Pangkal Pinang airport in Bangka Belitung province on October 29, 2018, following his arrival on another airline after missing his pre-planned flight on Lion Air flight JT 610 which crashed off the coast north of Jakarta. - Setiawan was due to board the ill-fated Boeing-737 MAX but was held up on his commute to Soekarno-Hatta airport by Jakartas notorious traffic congestion. The brand new Indonesian Lion Air plane carrying 189 passengers and crew crashed into the sea on October 29, officials said, moments after it had asked to be allowed to return to Jakarta.

RONI BAYU, AFP/Getty Images

An Indonesian passenger jet with 189 people on board crashed into the sea shortly after taking off from the country's capital Jakarta early Monday. The brand new plane was delivered to low-cost carrier Lion Air in August.

Indonesian search and rescue official Bambang Suryo Aji said the recovery effort was focusing on finding bodies and that he was not expecting anyone to have survived, according to the Associated Press. He said some human remains had been recovered.

Flight JT 610 took off at 6:20 a.m. local time and crashed just 13 minutes later, officials from Indonesia’s transport ministry said. The flight was bound for the city of Pangkal Pinang on Bangka — Indonesia's ninth-largest island — when it lost contact.

Search and rescue official Nugroho Budi Wiryanto said that the plane’s black box had not yet been found. The plane crashed in water around 100 to 115 feet deep, transport ministry officials said.

In an official statement, the rescue agency said the reason for the crash was still uncertain and confirmed that the plane's emergency local transmitter beacon did not emit a distress signal.

The plane had requested to return to Jakarta shortly after takeoff, according to Directorate of Air Transport spokesman Sindu Rahayu. "The plane had requested to return to base before finally disappearing from the radar," he said in a statement.

Images of debris, and items such as a cell phone and flotation devices in the sea were posted on Twitter by Search and Rescue Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho.

Serpihan pesawat Lion Air JT 610 yang jatuh di Perairan Karawang banyak ditemukan mengapung di permukaan laut. Kapal USV Fulmar menemukan serpihan berupa pelampung, HP dan lainnya. Basarnas dibantu Kementerian Perhubungan, TNI, Polri & relawan terus lakulan evakuasi. pic.twitter.com/A4wjeoE5tl — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) October 29, 2018

The plane was a brand-new Boeing 737 MAX 8 that has been delivered to Lion Air in August, according to data from air traffic tracking site Flightradar24.

The official China News Service said a Chinese company, China Minsheng Investment Group Leasing Holdings Ltd., owned the plane and leased it to Lion Air.

The president of Lion Air, Edward Sirait, told reporters Monday that the plane had a technical issue on its previous flight, but said it had been resolved according to the manufacturer’s procedures. He did not provide any specific details on that incident.

Lion Air provided the name of the pilots and cabin crew on board. The captain, Bhavye Suneja, had more than 6,000 flight hours and the copilot, who was listed with the single name Harvino, had more than 5,000 flight hours, according to a statement. Many Indonesians go by only one name.

The Boeing 737 MAX series has only been in commercial operation in 2016, and this is the first crash involving the aircraft, a single-aisle plane used for short-haul flights. The plane, which has a capacity of up to 210 passengers, has received 4,783 orders by airlines, with 219 fulfilled as of September 2018, according to company data.

In a statement, Boeing expressed sympathies to the victims and their families and said that it “stands ready to provide technical assistance to the accident investigation.”

Lion Air, which was founded in 1999, has had some safety and maintenance issues in the past and was banned from flying into European airspace from 2007 until 2016. The airline had a crash in 2004 that killed 25, and has had a number of other incidents including a crash landing in the sea near Bali in which all 108 passengers survived.

