WASHINGTON — House Democrats introduced a bill this week to require the

Trump administration to publicly disclose every time President Trump or other officials spend taxpayer money at Trump-owned hotels and golf courses.

Since taking office in January 2017, President Trump has reportedly spent more than 150 days at his company's properties. The president must travel with Secret Service agents to protect him. His trips also often include White House staff and other executive branch officials.

"The immense honor and responsibility of serving as president of the United States should never be exploited for profit, and this president, like no president before him, has made an art of making money off the federal government," said Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who is sponsoring the bill with 10 other Democrats. "This spending must be made completely transparent so that the public can see how their tax dollars are being used to enrich the nation’s chief executive and his family."

The bill, dubbed the "Disclosing Office Spending at Presidential Businesses Act," would require the White House and the head of every executive branch agency to submit a quarterly report to the director of the Office of Government Ethics detailing any official expenses at any privately held company that is owned, in whole or in part, by the president or by a trust controlled by the president. The director would then have to publish the information on the office's public website within 10 days.

The legislation is unlikely to go anywhere in the Republican-controlled Congress. Even if it did, Trump would have to sign it into law — an even more improbable scenario.

However, Democrats are fighting to take control of Congress in the November election. If that happens, the legislation could gain traction.

During Trump's first year in office, he spent at least 38 of his first 52 weekends staying at his golf courses or eating dinner at the Trump International Hotel in downtown Washington, D.C., according to a USA TODAY analysis. That trend has continued into this year.

Last August alone, President Trump spent 17 days at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., on what he called a working vacation.That trip cost taxpayers more than $185,000, according to Secret Service and Air Force documents obtained, reviewed and verified by USA TODAY.

Expenses for that trip included more than $118,000 for flights, more than $46,000 for hotel rooms for Secret Service agents, $13,600 for the Secret Service to rent golf carts, and $7,100 for luxury portable bathrooms for Secret Service agents to use.

The president's income from Trump International Hotel in Washington topped $40 million last year, according to his annual financial disclosure report released Wednesday. Trump’s highest income-generated golf clubs are Mar-A-Lago and Trump International in Florida, which together brought Trump about $100 million in income.

The bill is co-sponsored by Democratic Reps. Yvette Clarke of New York, Steve Cohen of Tennessee, Peter DeFazio of Oregon, Anna Eshoo of California, Raúl Grijalva of Arizona, Henry Johnson of Georgia, James McGovern and Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, Bobby Rush of Illinois, and Brad Sherman of California.

