It's Thursday, which means we're so close to the weekend. But Thursdays can really drag along, and I know something that can make today a little more bearable. Online shopping! Even if you're not actively looking for something specific, it's always good to browse and see what's out there. It'd suck to miss a sale of something you've wanted just because you didn't take a quick look around, right? To help you find the best deals online, I cherry-picked 5 of the best deals for products we've tested and brands we love to get you started on your online shopping treasure hunt.

1. Under $450: One of our favorite gas grills

Don't miss a single cookout opportunity this summer.

Weber

Weber grills rarely go on sale, so this $50 price drop for the Weber Spirit E310 is exciting news for anyone who loves to grill and needs an upgrade. At just under $450, this is the most affordable propane grill we've ever tested. It was beat out by the black Napoleon Rogue 425 for our Best Value award, but only because it's the non-stainless steel version of the overall winner and did a marginally better job at grilling burgers. Otherwise, it's a dynamite gas grill for an incredible price thanks to this sale.

Get the Weber Spirit E310 Gas Grill for $449 (Save $50)

2. Under $200: One of our favorite smart robot vacuums

Control this vacuum with your phone or by asking Alexa.

Ecovacs

A robot vacuum that costs less than $200 and has a smartphone app? Yup. It exists thanks to a sale that knocks $70 off the regular price. You just need to use the coupon code "U43X35IY" at checkout to get a big discount on the Ecovacs Deebot N79S. Now, for this price, you're not going to get a fancy app experience (it's basically just a digital version of the remote). But you can still start a cleaning cycle when you're still working at the office, which seem pretty dang luxurious.

We tested the predecessor (the N79) and it did pretty well at picking up dirt and debris, but had a longer than average cleaning time and wasn't too great with getting up onto high-pile carpet. The N79S may have potentially improved on these things, but it also went a step further and now includes Amazon Alexa compatibility. Imagine being able to tell your virtual assistant to clean your home...and have it work? The future is here!

Get the Ecovacs Deebot N79S for $179.98 (Save $70) with the code "U43X35IY"

3. Under $25: A long-lasting portable charger

Be a pal; share the power.

RAVPower

You know that feeling of minor dread when you realize your battery's dipping below 20%? How about 10%? It's especially bad if you're out trying to enjoy your day but now you're worried you won't be able to call an Uber to get home. A portable battery charger can solve that problem, and this one from RAVPower is only $24 (down from $33) with this exclusive coupon code: "REVIEWED010."

We haven't formally tested this one, but one of our editors swears by his RAVPower charger and raves about it often. The 16750mAh charger can fully recharge an iPhone 8 5.5 times or a Samsung S8 3.2 times before you need to recharge the power bank. Not only does that mean you can use it over and over without need to plug it in, but you'll also be the hero among your friends when they are in need of some extra juice (without sacrificing your own power supply since there are two USB ports).

Get the RAVPower 16750mAh Portable Chargers for $23.99 (Save 27%) with the code "REVIEWED010"

4. Under $25: A sound machine perfect for babies and adults

It says "mybaby" but it's great for anyone!

Reviewed / Jess Rose Photography

Keeping the windows open when the weather gets nicer is one of my favorite things. The fresh breezes in the morning are so relaxing and refreshing, but the sound of a garbage truck barreling down the street an hour before my alarm goes off? Not so fun. White noise machines can help, and right now the myBaby Deep Sleep machine is on sale for the lowest price we've ever seen.

After testing all the top sound machines on the market, we named this one the best for babies. But you don't need to sleep in a crib to take advantage of its fantastic features. It has a 30/60/90 sleep timer and a tonally customizable white noise option so you can find the perfect sound to mask the low rumble of cars or the chirping of birds to sleep more soundly. For babies, it's got a lullaby function as well as a heartbeat setting that mimics the sounds your babe heard in the womb (so cute, right?).

Get the myBaby Deep Sleep SoundSpa White Noise machine for $23.14 (Save $11.85)

5. Under $50: A heated neck and shoulder massager

Go ahead and get off your feet for a while. You deserve it

Mynt

After a long day at work (especially if you're on your feet all day or you wear heels), a tough workout, or a day of travel, your feet can get damn sore. Right now, you can pick up a massager for one-third its usual price that will target your feet and ankles and give them a dose of heat to help relax you and ease that tension even more. The Mynt Shiatsu Foot Massager is only $140 today, $60 less than its regular $200 price.

We haven't had a chance to test this one just yet, but Mynt is an offshoot of Anker, whose tech accessories and portable speakers are all fantastic in quality and price, so we're confident you'll enjoy this device. It's only got a few reviews so far, but they're all from satisfied customers, many of whom gush over the massager's ability to reach every inch of the foot. You can enjoy a 15-minute full-foot massage that can be tailored to your preferences with settings that range from high to low pressure and even an air pressure element for a different approach to the "hands" that move beneath the foot.

Get the Mynt Shiatsu Foot Massager for $139.99 (Save $60)

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

